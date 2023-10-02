Lovina prepares for son Benjamin's surgery

It’s Monday night, and I want to get this column written tonight. Early tomorrow morning (5:15 a.m.), I will be leaving with son Benjamin to go to the hospital. He will have surgery done on his leg and screws put in for his fractured fibula and torn ligaments. He’s been having a lot of pain, so hopefully the surgery will help with that. His brand-new buggy will need repairs as well, but that can be fixed. He is so fortunate it wasn’t worse, and his horse was OK. He appreciates all the well wishes, cards, etc. It’s unbelievable what the estimated cost of the surgery will be, but I guess everything is going up. It could have ended so much worse, so we want to thank God for having his hand over Benjamin.

On Sunday evening, most of our family was home for supper. Joe grilled 20 pounds of chicken and some wings. Along with that, we had mashed potatoes, gravy, coleslaw, cheese and dill pickles. Dessert was Swiss roll bars, M & M bars, cookies, grape salad and ice cream. Sister Verena also joined for supper.

Tonight, our supper was leftovers from last night. That was an easy supper.

We did laundry today and canned 22 pints of Thick and Chunky Salsa. I would like to can tomato chunks yet this week.

On Wednesday, I am invited to a birthday surprise for a neighbor lady. I am hoping I can go. Frieda will have a birthday next week. Her married daughter is planning the surprise. When we moved out here 19 1/2 years ago, Frieda and Abe showed up to help us unpack. We used to be in the same church, but after it got too big, we had to divide it. Sister Verena also is invited, so we probably will go together, that is, if Benjamin’s surgery goes OK. Frieda is five years younger than I am — she is sister Susan’s age.

Tomorrow, daughter Susan and Ervin plan to bring supper in. It was their date to bring supper in — our bishop’s wife, Janie, passed out slips of paper with a date on it to bring supper in for daughter Loretta and Dustin and our family. That really helps out and is greatly appreciated.

Sept. 26 is daughter Lovina’s special friend, Daniel’s, 22nd birthday. We wish him a happy birthday and many more to come. Sunday night after communion services, our whole family will come here in honor of Daniel’s birthday.

Sister Verena stayed here for the night, then left this morning to go help niece Emma. They will host church services in 2 1/2 weeks, Lord willing.

Leaves are starting to fall and the calendar tells us autumn officially has begun.

I need to sign off and get ready for bed. Daughter Verena came tonight and will be here tomorrow while I am at the hospital.

Good night to all, and God’s blessings to all of you.

Cheddar Chowder Soup <strong>4 cups potatoes, diced</strong> <strong>1 cup carrots, diced</strong> <strong>1 cup celery, diced</strong> <strong>1 cup onions, chopped</strong> <strong>4 cups water</strong> <strong>4 cups cheddar cheese</strong> <strong>2 cups ham</strong> <strong>2 teaspoons salt</strong> <strong>1/2 teaspoon pepper</strong> <strong>White Sauce:</strong> <strong>1/2 cup butter</strong> <strong>1/2 cup flour</strong> <strong>4 cups milk</strong> In a large pot, cook all vegetables in water until tender. Add cheese and ham along with salt and pepper. To make white sauce, melt the butter in a saucepan, then stir in flour to let it start cooking. Gradually add the milk, and cook until thick. Stir into vegetables. Makes 16 one-cup servings.

