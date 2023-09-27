Does Medicare cover 2nd medical opinions?

<strong>Dear Savvy Senior,</strong> Does Medicare cover second medical opinions? The doctor I currently see thinks I need a knee replacement, but I would like to get some other treatment options before I proceed. What can you tell me? <strong>— Limping Larry</strong>

<strong>Dear Larry,</strong> Getting a second medical opinion from another doctor is a smart idea that might offer you a fresh perspective and additional options for treating your knee so you can make a more informed decision. Or, if the second doctor agrees with your current one, it can give you some reassurance.

Yes, Medicare does pay for second opinions if your current doctor has recommended surgery, or some other major diagnostic or therapeutic procedure.

If you’re enrolled in original Medicare, 80 percent of the costs for second medical opinions are covered under Part B (you or your Medicare supplemental policy are responsible for the other 20 percent), and you don’t need an order or referral from your doctor to get one. Medicare even will pay 80 percent for a third opinion, if the first two differ.

Most Medicare Advantage plans cover second opinions, too, but you might need to follow certain steps to get it paid for. For example, some plans will only help pay for a second opinion if you have a referral from your primary care doctor, and/or they might require you only can use a doctor in their network. If you have a Medicare Advantage plan, you’ll need to call it to find out their rules.

<strong>Finding Another Doctor</strong>

To find another doctor for a second opinion, you either can ask your current doctor for a name or two, ask another doctor you trust for a referral or you can find one on your own.

Whatever route you choose, it’s best to go with a doctor that’s affiliated with a different practice or hospital than your original doctor. Hospitals and practices can be set in their ways when it comes to treatments and are likely to offer similar advice.

If you choose to find one on your own, use Medicare’s Care Compare tool at Medicare.gov/care-compare. This will let you find doctors by name or medical specialty in your area that accept original Medicare. You also can get this information by calling Medicare at 800-633-4227. Or, if you’re enrolled in a Medicare Advantage plan, call or go to your plan’s website for a list of candidates.

After you have a few doctors’ names, there are a number of free online resources to help you research them such as HealthGrades.com and Vitals.com.

After you find another doctor, before you get a second opinion, you’ll need to have your current doctor’s office send your medical records ahead to the second doctor, or you might have to pick them up and deliver them yourself. That way, you won’t have to repeat the tests you already had. But, if the second doctor wants you to have additional tests performed as a result of your visit, Medicare will help pay for these tests, too.

For more information, go to the Medicare publication “Getting a Second Opinion Before Surgery” at Medicare.gov/publications — type in 02173 in the Keyword or Product number box.