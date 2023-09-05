Mourning a loss in the community

Another week has gone by, and it’s already time to write another column. Last week was very hot and humid, making for some restless nights. This week, temperatures are cooler and even chilly in the early morning hours with the mercury dropping to 50 degrees. It makes for some nice sleeping with the coolness at night. Although this morning, I lit a gas light for heat after daughter Loretta and her little ones came. Baby Byron is doing well and is a little sweetie to cuddle with. Denzel is getting adjusted to having to share his parents with his little brother.

Friday evening, our whole family, sister Emma and sons Jacob and Steven, nephew Benjamin and wife Crystal and son, all gathered at sister Verena’s. A lot of work was done around there for her. We all took supper along. Sister Emma brought a cake, and we had a belated birthday for Verena as well. Joe grilled chicken for supper too. Verena was so glad for everything that got accomplished.

Saturday, we had a short visit from sister Liz, Levi, and daughter Suzanne. It was good to see Liz again. We hadn’t seen each other since daughter Susan and Ervin’s wedding nine months ago. They also stopped at daughter Loretta and Dustin’s house to see little Byron. Loretta and Suzanne are the same age.

We were shocked to hear the sad news of the accident that took the life of 22-year-old Harley. He was a special friend to my great niece Sarah. Sarah’s mother Elizabeth is the daughter of brother Albert and Sarah Irene. Harley was driving in his buggy along a highway when he was rear-ended by a car. He was taken to the hospital but died later on. Harley’s mother Mary Susan (husband Chris) was in my grade in school, and we were in the same church growing up. My heart aches for the family and Sarah to lose a loved one so early in life. Sarah showed us a card Harley had in his buggy and was found in the wreck that he had signed out to her. He left her a nice memory. May God help them through this difficult trial in life and comfort them as they mourn the death of their son, brother, and special friend.

Sisters Verena and Emma, Joe, and I traveled over two hours to attend the viewing on Sunday afternoon. We stopped in at sister Liz and Levi for a while. So Liz and I got to see each other again.

Saturday evening, daughter Elizabeth and Tim and their four children, daughter Susan and Ervin and their five children, and Joe and I were supper guests at daughter Loretta and Dustin’s house. Son Benjamin came over for supper before he left for the community building where the youth gather on Saturday evenings.

Sunday will be baptismal services for three young souls in our church district, including son Joseph, 21, and daughter Lovina, 19. As a parent, I am so thankful that they are taking this step in accepting Jesus Christ as their savior. May God always be their guide as they travel into the unknown future.

I need to hurry now as I’m going to town to get groceries. Tomorrow, the girls and I will have a cooking and baking day. I am in the process of making another cookbook, so the photographer will come to take pictures of the dishes we prepare. It’s always a lot of work but also enjoyable to have the girls here and work with them. This cookbook should be out next year sometime.

Until next week… God bless.