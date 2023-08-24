Discounted television and entertainment options

As entertainment goes, television is one of the most affordable forms of enjoying movies, shows, documentaries, sports and news – especially if you’re not paying for cable, satellite or streaming channels. The topic of free, over-the-air digital television is one I’ve revisited a few times throughout the history of this column, and it’s especially worth discussing again in light of where many of us are at financially in the current economy.

I continue to be surprised by how many people do not realize that free digital television signals are even available. After a storm came through our area recently, I was talking to a friend about watching a local news broadcast on a small, battery-operated television set that I keep for emergencies. She asked “But how did you get a signal if the cable was out?” I said the portable TV has a telescoping antenna on the top, just like a radio, and I extended it and tuned in a news station.

She replied, “I didn’t know you could still do that.”

Well, not only can you still receive free television signals over the air, much like a radio, you might also be surprised to know that when analog television signals were phased out in 2009 and replaced by digital television, this transition enabled a larger spectrum of digital channels to be transmitted. Each individual channel has the ability to have up to nine subchannels underneath it. In my area, for example, Channel 26 is comprised of both the main channel and eight subchannels: 26.1, 26.2, 26.3, and so on. Each channel contains different programming than the main channel. Between the main channels and subchannels, I currently receive more than 90 free channels of television at home!

In order to receive free television signals, you will need an antenna. A rooftop or attic-mounted antenna is usually the best way to receive these signals. However, depending on your living arrangements, you may need to use a wall-mounted antenna instead. Either way, the good news is that modern HDTV antennas do not resemble the old, element-style outdoor antennas at all – nor do they resemble the “rabbit ears” of the 70s and 80s. Many HDTV antennas are designed as a flat disc or rectangle shape that is much less obtrusive. In the case of indoor antenna styles, the antenna can often also be disguised by hanging it behind the television on a wall.

HDTV antennas can be purchased as inexpensively as $20.00 for an indoor style, up to $150.00 for a roof or attic-mount style, with a variety of models in between those price points too. More expensive models are typically rated for longer broadcast distances. Consider your closest major city that broadcasts signals and how close, geographically, you are to it. Then, use this information to narrow down your antenna choices, as many styles will list the reception ranges they’re rated for.

I highly recommend purchasing a television antenna from a retailer with a solid return policy. If you find that you’re not receiving as many channels as you’d like, and you wish to purchase a model with a higher range, then you won’t have issues returning it.

Once your antenna is connected, run a channel scan on your television to add your new channels to the system. If you’re not using an exterior antenna, you may wish to move the antenna around the room, then rescanning for channels on the TV so that you can find the best spot to place it to receive the maximum number of channels.

What kind of channels might you get? Where I live, in addition to all of the major networks, I receive numerous specialty channels dedicated to a myriad of topics – everything from home improvement to cooking to history, to weather, classic television and movie channels. We even receive game show, science fiction, mystery and Western channels.

I don’t believe there’s ever been a better time to “cut the cord” and enjoy such a wide range of free programming! To see what channels you might receive in your area, visit antennaweb.org or titantv.com and enter your zip code.