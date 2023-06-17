Kultivators' annual Garden Tour happening Thursday

After the first day of summer, the Kankakee Kultivators’ Annual Garden Tour will kick off Thursday, displaying beautiful gardens around the area.

Kankakee Kultivators’ 2023 Annual Garden Tour will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday. There will be seven gardens on this year’s tour, with six residential gardens and one business/nonprofit garden.

John and Nancy Kaufman, inspired by parent gardeners, have spent years creating a backyard that provides multiple areas for relaxation and leisure.

Peter and Angela Meaney have a backyard meeting various needs for a growing family. A play area for the active, a pergola with a trumpet vine for dining, a fire pit for cool evenings and lots of flowers and green spots for quiet time. Peter was inspired by a family friend to develop a garden and did all the work on his own — delighting in using native plants.

Brian and Wendy Crane have a sophisticated property featuring a candelabra. Wendy hopes to create a flower growing and harvesting business. Lately, she has been experimenting with shade plants.

John and Kristine Palmer have continued to create and further develop multiple gardens. Their rose garden appeals to the senses. Drift over to the shade garden, full of fun, fairies and whimsy. The Palmers have designed and built their gardens.

Deborah Christensen grew up around gardeners, but it wasn’t until the pandemic that she took up gardening. A friend and neighbor who is a master gardener gave Christensen cuttings and lots of encouragement. Deborah and Steve’s garden gives thoughts to birds and plants.

Candice VanVoorst’s property reflects many natural elements and a collection of native plantings. Textures vary from the softness found in the lily-of-the-valley, a pond and lilac bushes, to the roughness found in yuccas, massive cedar and limestone.

The special community garden this year is The Healing Garden at UpliftedCare’s Community Grief Center in Bourbonnais. The center provides a place to walk and meditate. It’s open to visitors and the public from dawn until dusk. There is a Veterans Walkway and several locations to commemorate a loved one.

Tickets for the tour can be purchased at the following outlets: Benoit Greenhouses, Busse & Rieck Flowers Plants and Gifts, Glazik Top Line Feeds, and Joy’s Hallmark Shop (all in Kankakee); Bargains and Treasures (Bradley); Ryan’s Pier (Aroma Park); Tholens’ Garden Center (Bourbonnais); and Woldhuis Farms Sunrise Greenhouse (outside Grant Park).