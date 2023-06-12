Lovina and her family help with wedding preparations

Wednesday morning is here again, and it’s time for another column. I enjoyed the two weeks I didn’t have to write one. Daughter Verena thought of the idea to have all my children write. How special to my heart as a mother to read all they wrote. I admit I cried, but they were tears of joy and thankfulness. My children have brought me so much joy in life. We have faced many trials together, but they made us stronger. I thank God for them and ask him to guide me so I can improve my many, many mistakes as I travel into the unknown future. Let us pray for each other. Life doesn’t get easier, but the support and prayers from others help so much.

The children all said they could have written so much more, so maybe I can get them to write a whole column sometime. I had a very nice birthday. Thank you to all you readers for the cards and gifts. They were greatly appreciated. May God bless you for your kindness.

Last week we attended the kindergarten graduation for granddaughters Abigail, six, and Kaitlyn, six. Those two little girls were so excited to see us all sitting there watching them. They sang a few songs before turning their tassels. Next year, they will be in first grade but in different schools. Granddaughter Jennifer, five, and Isaiah, five, will be in kindergarten. This grandma feels all her 52 years when seeing all the grandchildren getting older. They sure are precious to me.

Grandson Timothy (T.J.), four, is so glad to be able to go without a Band-Aid on his finger. Gradually, he will get it strengthened.

Yesterday, we went to Ann Arbor for appointments, so it was around four hours on the road. Makes for a long day.

Today, daughter Loretta and I will go to neighbors Joas and Susan to help prepare for their daughter Beth’s wedding on Friday. Loretta and I will be cooks at the wedding. I sewed dresses, capes, and aprons for both of us. We have to wear the color olive. I still need to hem my dress and apron, but most of the sewing work is done. Then I want to iron both suits.

We are enjoying radishes and lettuce. The lettuce is from daughter Elizabeth and Tim’s garden. Mine didn’t come up for some reason, so I planted more. We are also still enjoying asparagus and rhubarb. Strawberry season is here. I have to take a dessert today for lunch, so I made rhubarb dream bars.

Sisters Verena and Emma will also be cooks at the wedding, so it will be enjoyable to work together. They will go help tomorrow instead.

Brother Albert and Sarah Irene are in the same church as the groom (Mervin), so they have plans to drive up Thursday evening. They will spend the night at sister Verena’s house and then attend Mervin and Beth’s wedding on Friday. Albert lives in northern Indiana and is around 19 miles from here, so it will take a little time by horse and buggy to travel to Michigan.

Sunday evening, most of the family came for supper. Joe grilled chicken, I made creamed potatoes, and we had chocolate chip cookies and ice cream for dessert. It was a simple meal, but everyone thought it was delicious. The children always love “Dad’s chicken.” Creamed potatoes are a simple dish to make. I don’t have a recipe but will try to make one for it. God’s blessings!