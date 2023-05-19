May the busiest time of year for Kultivators

Daily Journal staff report

With the arrival of spring weather, the Kankakee Kultivators have already held two major work parties in the Column Garden and the Let Freedom Ring Garden on the grounds of the Kankakee County Historical Museum. Kultivators “perennially” weed, rake, redesign, purchase, divide, plant, prune and otherwise shoulder responsibility for these gardens.

“Thanks this year to representatives from the Museum and Kankakee’s Park District Board, too, for pitching in at the club’s first two mornings of gardening/spring clean-up,” club members said in a news release.

On May 15, Kankakee residents may have noticed Kultivator gardeners planting flowers in containers up and down the sidewalks of downtown Kankakee. Every year, the Kultivators, supported by the city’s Downtown Development Corporation, decorate Kankakee’s depot and 48-plus street-side containers with thousands of plants for drivers-by to enjoy.

This year, botany teacher Alex Renchen and some of his students from Bishop McNamara Catholic High School joined in the festivities and helped. Students were Gianna Beaupre, Bridget Bertrand, Emilia Capriotti, Meredith Cortes, Emmett Hays, Sarah Hoehn, Ethan Jackson, Payton Langelett, Teagan McCue, Gissel Najera, Analeah Ramirez and Emily Storer.

This is the season for container gardening everywhere. At the Kultivators’ May meeting, past presidents Josie Barnett and Ann Harms introduced “Annuals and Perennials, Both New and Tried-and-True,” many of them useful for sensational container gardening especially. Barnett and Harms gave suggestions for combinations of plants which work particularly well together.

Next month after the club’s June meeting at noon, there will be no additional program at 1 p.m. because the Kultivators will be occupied with all the last-minute details of preparing for the 2023 Annual Garden Tour.

This year’s Garden Walk will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 22. Tickets are being sold at Woldhuis Farms Sunrise Greenhouse, Tholens’ Garden Center on Convent, Benoits’ Greenhouses, Busse & Rieck, Joy’s Hallmark, Ryan’s Pier, Bargains & Treasures and Glazik Top Line Feeds.

Because most of the gardens to be featured on the 2023 Garden Tour will be north of Kankakee this year, there will be no fair at the Civic Center miles to the south. At the Rhubarb Festival Sunday, however, the Kultivators will offer a varied, multi-dimensional Spring Plant Sale, including some of the features “garden walkers” have experienced at past Garden Faires. Sharing not only starts from Kultivators’ own gardens, the club will also offer flowers from Woldhuis Farms Sunrise Greenhouse, free seeds from the UIUC Extension, and lessons on shade gardening in the beautiful Column Garden. Using lush plants in the Column Garden as illustrations, experienced master gardeners on duty there will give tips for gardening successfully in shady areas and will answer other general questions from the public.

Not only will the Kultivators hold the most various, multi-dimensional plant sale they’ve ever offered at any Rhubarb Festival; they’ll also hold the raffle with many prizes which “garden walkers” have come to enjoy over the years.