Kultivators recap April meeting while looking ahead to May

Daily Journal staff report

Kankakee Kultivators and other interested listeners crowded around Deb Terrill as soon as she finished presenting “Bee Informed: Separate Fact from Fiction” at the Kultivators’ April meeting. Eager to praise Terrill, to thank her and to ask even more questions about bees and honey, they poured out their compliments and appreciation.

Terrill, the Kultivators’ spotlighted speaker for the day, had provided them with an hour of knowledge about several kinds of bees, some quite different from others. Perhaps more importantly, with all sorts of colorful, amusing illustrative details and laughter, she had taught her audience many gardening tips for nurturing both the bees and the flowers they pollinate.

A former reporter for the Daily Journal, Terrill also offered four of her current articles on bees and honey. To receive these articles, call 815-932-9452.

Kankakee Kultivators’ May program will spotlight “Container Gardening: Both New and Tried-and-True Plants.” The club will feature two of their own long-experienced, expert container gardeners, Ann Harms and Josie Barnett. The two will be making suggestions including both sun- and shade-loving annuals, the mainstays of container arrangements and attractive plant combos. Those attending also should be on the lookout for some unexpected surprises.

Harms and Barnett’s program will begin at 1 p.m. May 11 in the fourth-floor auditorium of the Kankakee Public Library. All who are interested in gardening are invited. One of the Kultivators’ missions is to educate and share with the public, so club members welcome all fellow plant-lovers.

Starting at noon before the program, the Kultivators will hold their business meeting. Anyone interested in working with them to accomplish their missions is invited to join and become a member.