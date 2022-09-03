Kultivators plan bulb sale, prepare for September meeting

KANKAKEE — On the day of Kankakee Kultivators’ 2022 Garden Walk, Gayle Fischer, whose garden was one of those featured, found herself inundated by questions about her alliums. Few had seen their exotic colors before, and all wanted to know where to get bulbs for themselves.

The truth is that Fischer’s alliums had already been beautiful for weeks, but were beginning to fade by June 23, so she spray-painted them.

“She chose paint colors with such artistic taste that they didn’t seem at all garish; they looked just natural enough to be convincingly spectacular,” said Kultivators’ publicity chair Jan Alleman. “And they’re still as gorgeous as ever today, of course!”

When she told garden-walkers what she’d done and then demonstrated her technique, everybody had a hearty laugh and expressed more enthusiasm.

Then and there, Fischer began the trend of three-season allium bulbs.

The Kultivators will host a bulb sale, selling premium crocus, tulip, daffodil, and — in their starring role — three-season allium bulbs at the Kankakee Farmers’ Market on the first two Saturdays in October.

The Allium Bulb Sale will be just one item on the docket of the Kultivators’ upcoming meeting Sept. 8 in the auditorium of the Kankakee Public Library. The organization’s business meeting will begin at noon, followed by a 1 p.m. special program, “Transitioning Your Garden into Fall and Winter.”

Featured presenter(s) of the day will be Chris and/or Steve Tholen, of Tholens’ Garden Center, who will share their wisdom and experience about all that needs to be done in our gardens around the same time when we’re planting the bulbs for next year.

The Kankakee Kultivators garden club recently dedicated a bald cypress tree and stone in remembrance of Paul Snider, who was the owner of Snider's Nursery.

"He was a wonderful friend to many," said Kultivators' members. "Paul was instrumental in helping the Kultivators create and build two gardens."

The first was the Column Garden, a beautiful shade garden nestled among Oakes and native trees where one can relax, meditate or get married. The second was the "Let Freedom Ring" garden, a memorial garden with an engraved alley lined with purple beech trees and roses dedicated to veterans.

These gardens are on the property of Governor Small Park and the Kankakee County Museum.

"Paul was a generous business man, veteran and friend to many," the Kultivators said.