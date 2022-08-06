Project SUN hosting Caregiver Stress Reduction class

KANKAKEE — Parents, grandparents and other caregivers with children receiving mental, emotional or behavioral health services in Kankakee County are invited to Cyndi’s Caregiver Craft Class hosted by Project SUN.

This class will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 22, at the B. Harley Bradley House, located at 701 S. Harrison Avenue in Kankakee. This event is intended to provide a fun outlet for stress reduction.

Participants will drawing personalized designs on ceramic coffee mugs. No prior experience needed. Materials will be provided. This activity will allow parents and caregivers to clear their minds while enjoying a few fun hours out connecting with the Project SUN team and other caregivers.

Prior registration is required by noon on Sunday, Aug. 21. This event is free. Register at <a href="https://bit.ly/3PUoqIU" target="_blank">bit.ly/3PUoqIU</a> or use the links on the Project SUN Kankakee Facebook page.

Project SUN Caregiver Classes are open to Kankakee County parents and caregivers with children under age 21 who experience mental, emotional, and behavioral health concerns. These recreational craft classes will be offered every month. Childcare stipends are available upon request, when registering.