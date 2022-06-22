Kultivators Garden Faire & Tour showing 8 gardens

One of the “biggest parties in town,” this year’s Annual Garden Tour and Faire will present eight gardens of “All Shapes, All Sizes, All Colors” on Thursday. Those who don’t have time for the entire event can enjoy its Vendors’ Faire on the grounds of the Kankakee County Historical Museum and Civic Center at 801 S. 8th Ave.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., everyone will be able to enjoy — no tickets necessary — a wide variety of food vendors and booths, offering temptations for shoppers, especially gardeners.

The Historical Museum, with the help of Kankakee Valley Theatre volunteers, will provide characters in costume to help immerse visitors in Kankakee history.

All will be able to relax in the serenity of the Column Garden, soothed and inspired by Fredde Franken and his 12-string guitar. Plant lovers will be able to explore the Garden, where Kankakee Kultivators docents will be available to introduce many of the plants there, offer lessons on shade gardening and share tips for beautifying shady areas in their listeners’ landscapes.

Ticket holders will be welcomed into the seven other gardens from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. This year, the Kultivators’ garden walk emphasizes the infinite different methods and different styles of gardening. The Kultivators hope to remind attendees anyone can garden, and gardening is for everyone.

One of this year’s featured gardens belongs to Steve and Lois Call. The Calls have spent 20 years lovingly creating their quiet cottage setting of harmony and peace. Various vignettes meander over cleared parts of the 14-acre property.

The Calls have blended the natural gifts of nature with many enhanced features, all bordered by woods. Their gardens provide both sun and shade areas, boasting a multitude of perennial plantings and arrays of annuals.

Unlike the Calls’ garden, Michaela Celot’s garden is urban. Similar to many of Kultivators, her garden is inspired by loved ones with whom she shares warm memories. Long ago, her elders sent a dear young girl from Italy with seeds for her future garden.

Similar to seeds that have been watered and cared for, her garden has grown from a peaceful spot under a weeping willow plus a few starts donated by acquaintances, to include her little woods and stone paths, her whimsical “girl shed,” her gardens and thousands of plants. With joy and a gardener’s passion, she experiments, creates, mentors and lovingly nurtures her bounty to be shared with friends and neighbors.

Different from both the Calls’ and Celot’s gardens, Alan and Wendy Clodi’s landscape and its various free-flowing themes throughout their back and side yards have been developing rapidly during the past five years.

Aside from its view of the Kankakee River, this outdoor living space features a stream, a Koi pond with three waterfalls, a swimming pool, winding walkways, a fireplace, a pergola, a gazebo and a two-story shed with a “she-shed” room— all among skillfully arranged perennial flowers, bushes, grasses and ornamental trees.

For tickets, call 815-954-3914. See page B1 for a list of retail locations that have tickets available for purchase.