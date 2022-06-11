Project SUN hosting Caregiver Craft Class

KANKAKEE — Parents, grandparents and other caregivers with children receiving mental, emotional or behavioral health services in Kankakee County are invited to Cyndi’s Caregiver Craft Class hosted by Project SUN. This class will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. June 27, at the B. Harley Bradley House, located at 701 S. Harrison Ave., Kankakee. This event is intended to provide a fun outlet for stress reduction.

Participants will be making personal terrariums. No prior experience needed. Materials provided. They make wonderful house décor and gifts. This activity will allow parents and caregivers to clear their minds while enjoying a few fun hours out connecting with the Project SUN team and other caregivers.

Registration is required by 8 p.m. June 26. This event is free. Register through <a href="https:/bit.ly/3NPnTGL" target="_blank">bit.ly/3NPnTGL</a>, or use the links on the Project SUN Kankakee Facebook page.

Project SUN Caregiver Classes are open to Kankakee County parents and caregivers with children under age 21 who experience mental, emotional, and behavioral health concerns. These recreational craft classes will be offered every month. Childcare stipends are available upon request, when registering.

Project SUN is a Strong and Unified Network dedicated to implementing a family-driven system of care that provides Kankakee County youth and their families multiple access points to a comprehensive, integrated behavioral health care system aimed at meeting the needs of the whole child. To learn more about the Project SUN initiative, please call 815-304-5933, or go to their website at <a href="http://projectsunkankakee.org" target="_blank">projectsunkankakee.org</a>.