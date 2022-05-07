Ascension Living Heritage Village receives Telligen's Blue Ribbon

Daily Journal staff report

Ascension Living Heritage Village, a continuing care senior campus, located at 901 North Entrance Ave., Kankakee, has received Telligen’s Blue Ribbon in COVID-19 Vigilance Award.

This award honors their commitment to preventing the spread of COVID-19 and places the organization on Telligen’s Illinois 2022 Blue Ribbon in COVID-19 Vigilance Recognition List.

“Nursing homes that receive this award have demonstrated their commitment to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said Sue Stefan, Telligen Executive Director, Federal Health Solutions, in a news release.

“We applaud the hard work of Ascension Living Heritage Village for ensuring that COVID-19 related policies, processes and ongoing staff education are in place and for taking the critical step to get their staff and residents vaccinated.”

Nursing homes on the list have met criteria to prevent the spread of COVID-19 for the safety of their residents and staff. This includes completing a COVID-19 preparedness attestation and achieving a staff COVID-19 vaccination rate of 95 percent or greater, a resident COVID-19 vaccination rate of 95 percent or greater and a resident booster rate of 90 percent or greater.

“The health and safety of our residents, associates and visitors is a top priority at Ascension Living Heritage Village,” said Robin Gifford, RN, Executive Director of Ascension Living Heritage Village, in a news release.

“Receiving an award related to our firm commitment to safety is a true honor.”

To learn more about Ascension Living Heritage Village, go to ascension.org/heritagevillage. The complete Blue Ribbon in COVID-19 Vigilance Recognition list can be found at telligenqiconnect.com/blue-ribbon-in-covid-19-vigilance.