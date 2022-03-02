Deb Terrill to be spotlighted by Kankakee Kultivators

Daily Journal staff report

Deb Terrill, locally known for her articles on gardening, cooking, conservation and more, is the Kankakee Kultivators’ featured presenter at the group’s March meeting. According to Kultivator’s president Jan Alleman, “Terrill will share her prodigious knowledge and engaging humor” during her new program, “Seeds to Table.”

Not only will she present the program at 1 p.m. and field all questions her audience might ask about her presentation, but earlier in the club’s meeting she also will participate with those present in a roundtable discussion, during which anyone can bring gardening, conservation and flower-arranging questions to the club’s Master Gardeners and other experienced gardeners.

The Kankakee Kultivators’ March meeting will take place at noon March 10, in the 4th Floor Auditorium of the Kankakee Public Library, at 201 E. Merchant St., Kankakee.

Kankakee Kultivators welcome everyone who is interested, member or not, to attend and enjoy the entertaining and educational opportunities offered by programs at their meetings. All who would like to work with club members to carry out the missions of the organization are invited to join.