Kankakee Kultivators to meet Thursday at Kankakee library

The Kankakee Kultivators will be holding its first general meeting of the year at noon Thursday in the Auditorium of the Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St., Kankakee.

Besides a bit of Valentine’s Day celebrating, members will be renewing friendships and establishing priorities and plans for the new year. They will share in a brief roundtable discussion about plants and gardening — questions and answers, as well as tips.

At 1 p.m., there will be a presentation by Chris Tholen of Tholens’ Landscape & Garden Center. Jan Alleman, the Kultivators’ president, said the group is looking forward to “receiving the benefits of the knowledge, experience and expertise of Chris Tholen.”

Well-known landscaper, nurseryman and woody plant specialist Tholen will discuss and answer questions about “Early Spring Garden Preparation.”

All members of the public interested in gardening of any kind are invited and welcomed by Kankakee Kultivators to its programs. The club holds education relative to plants, gardening and landscaping as one its major missions.