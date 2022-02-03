Mental Health Network focusing on opioid overdose prevention

From 8 to 9 a.m. Feb. 11 in Riverside Hospital’s Dining Room, Mental Health Network Kankakee County will be hosting the monthly Mental Health Roundtable discussion.

This month’s topic is “Opioid Overdose Prevention & Narcan Training.” The training will consist of a 30-minute PowerPoint presentation on the opioid crisis in the United States and locally, signs of an overdose and how to use Narcan nasal spray to reverse an opioid overdose. Participants will receive a free Narcan kit.

The event’s presenter is Julie Larsen, M.S., of the Kankakee County Health Department.

Larsen has been with the Kankakee County Health Department for about three years. She is a health promotion coordinator and the program manager of the State Opioid Response Grant for Kankakee, Iroquois, Kendall and Grundy counties.

When she is not educating people about the Overdose Prevention Program and how to reverse opioid overdoses with Narcan nasal spray, she also works on the Adolescent Health Grant, the Smoke-Free Illinois Act and on the child passenger seat initiative. She is married and shares her small farm with horses, llamas, sheep, goats, chickens, dogs, cats and honeybees.

These roundtables are free to the public and are designed to encourage networking, “especially among sectors you may not otherwise get to interact with. At the MHNetwork, you’ll get to know teachers, mental health providers, social service agencies, government agencies, first responders, faith leaders, community leaders, HR managers, entrepreneurs, retired professionals, artists, students, and residents from all backgrounds. We’ve embraced that mental health touches us all, and we’re coming together to strengthen our community response,” founder Rhonda Showers said in a news release.

Go to <a href="http://bit.ly/3HnKffF" target="_blank">bit.ly/3HnKffF</a> to register. There is room for 80 participants. Masks are required.