YMCA hosting indoor triathlon

Daily Journal staff report

The Kankakee Area YMCA is hosting the Y Tri Indoor Triathlon on Feb. 19. Check-in begins at 7 a.m. that day.

A triathlon consists of swimming, biking and running, and the time allotments for each are 10, 15 and 10 minutes, respectively.

Registration is required by Feb. 18. Early-bird registration is available until Feb. 5, and the cost for members is $15 and prospective members is $35. After Feb. 5, the cost is $20 for members and $45 for prospective members.

The event is for ages 12 and older. Participants must be able to swim 200 yards. Ages 12 and 13 must obtain Fit Pass through the YMCA.

Triathlon registration is available online at <a href="https://www.k3ymca.org" target="_blank">k3ymca.org</a> or at the Welcome Center at 1075 N. Kennedy Drive, Kankakee. The triathlon will be held at the same location.