Joyful Smiles offering free dental treatment for kids in need

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 14, Joyful Smiles Pediatric Dentistry of Bradley, 840 N. Kinzie, will hold a free dental screening event. This is by appointment only for children ages 9 months through 16 years who do not have access to routine dental care.

This event is part of the Give Kids A Smile program, an American Dental Association program that brings dentists and other volunteers together to provide screenings, treatments and education to underserved children throughout the country.

A select group of children from the Feb. 14 screening event at Joyful Smiles will receive free dental treatment Feb. 25.

“It is personally very rewarding for myself and my team to be able to give back to the Bradley community by participating in such a worthwhile event,” said pediatric dentist and Joyful Smiles owner Dr. Yaa N. McDonald in a news release. “Volunteering our time to help others is so important for our office. Giving back is a practice my office heartily embraces.”

For more information on the event, call 815-935-5560.