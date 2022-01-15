5 local ways to stay healthy and active this winter

There are several upcoming and on-going opportunities to participate in intramurals and/or at local recreation centers.

<strong>Coed Winter Volleyball League at the Y</strong>

• Registration ends Jan. 18

• Tuesday evening games starting Jan. 25

• Team Fee: $240

• Individuals seeking teams should contact Michael Curren at <a href="mailto:mcurren@k3ymca.org" target="_blank">mcurren@k3ymca.org</a> or 815-933-1741, ext. 1214.

• Open to ages 16 and older.

• Double Elimination Tournament concludes the season.

<strong>Pickleball</strong>

Courts available at the YMCA daily for members. Check the schedule at <a href="http://www.k3ymca.org" target="_blank">k3ymca.org</a> for times.

KVPD’s Rec Center hosts pickleball sessions from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesdays in winter for $5. Paddles can be provided.

Bourbonnais Township Park District’s Recreation Station has open gym pickleball from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursdays. There is a $6 drop-in fee.

<strong>Youth Coed Tumbling</strong>

• Class dates: Feb. 11 to March 11

• Regular Registration: Jan. 1-31

• Members: $35; prospective: $60

• Friday evenings at the Aerobics Studio

• Beginner to intermediate for ages 4-6 from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m.

• Intermediate to advanced for ages 7-9 from 6:30 to 7:15 p.m.

Tumbling teaches basic gymnastic skills and helps participants gain confidence, coordination, flexibility and strength.

<strong>Water & Ice</strong>

Free skate, play ice hockey or learn figure skating at Ice Valley Centre and KVPD Ice Arena through classes and Stick N’ Puck, drop-in hockey and freestyle ice sessions. More information can be found at <a href="http://www.icevalleycentre.com" target="_blank">icevalleycentre.com</a>.

<strong>Aquatics at the Y</strong>

Kankakee Area YMCA offers open swim, swim lessons, aquatic exercise classes and swim teams year-round for different age groups. For more information, go to <a href="http://www.k3ymca.org/aquatics" target="_blank">k3ymca.org/aquatics</a>.