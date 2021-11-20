Ronald McDonald House kicks off Year End Giving

Daily Journal staff report

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana (RMHC-CNI) recently kicked off its Year End Giving Campaign, inviting the community to raise critical funds for families in need — such as the Kunz family, of Kankakee, whose lives were changed when their daughter, Mary Alice, was diagnosed with a congenital heart defect.

Mary Alice’s parents, Kate and Ben, were able to stay moments away the entire time, thanks to the Ronald McDonald House near Advocate Children’s Hospital.

The House provided her parents, who lived 90 minutes away from the hospitals, with the same comforts of their first visit.

“Holidays are treasured times for our family and spending them together has always just been a given. Last year, we started the holiday season in the hospital and at Ronald McDonald House. It is true that the simplest things can bring sweet comfort during difficult times,” Kate Kunz said in a news release.

For more information on the Ronald McDonald House and the Year End Giving Campaign, go to <a href="https://rmhccni.org" target="_blank">rmhccni.org/</a>.