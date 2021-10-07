Prescription drug take back at Northfield Square

The Bourbonnais Police Department in conjunction with other agencies will be participating in a Drug Take Back event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23, at Northfield Square Mall off of Route 50 in Bradley. Bring unused or expired medications for safe disposal. Liquids and syringes are not accepted.

A drug collection box is available at all times in the lobby of the Bourbonnais Police Department at 700 Main St. NW.

According to 2019 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, in 2019:

• 9.7 million people misused prescription pain relievers

• 4.9 million people misused prescription stimulants

• 5.9 million people misused prescription tranquilizers or sedatives

A majority of misused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet.