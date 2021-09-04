AMITA welcomes new surgeon

Daily Journal staff report

This week, AMITA Health Medical Group Kankakee announced that Dr. Jeremy Sugrue has joined the team.

Sugrue is an experienced surgeon, whose clinical expertise includes the prevention and treatment of colon and rectal cancers, anorectal surgery and minimally invasive robotic surgery.

“I try to imagine myself in the patient’s shoes and tailor the treatment plan to fit their needs,” Sugrue said in a news release. “My focus is minimally invasive surgery, which allows for faster recovery, getting my patients back to the things they most enjoy.”

Sugrue received his medical degree the University of Illinois College of Medicine in Chicago and completed his residency in at the University of Illinois Medical Center, also in Chicago. He completed his fellowship training in colon and rectal surgery at the John H. Stroger, Jr. Hospital of Cook County in Chicago.

Sugrue is accepting new patients at his office, located on the campus of AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital Kankakee at 555 W. Court St., Suite 214, Kankakee.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, go to AMITAhealth.org or call 815-928-6131.