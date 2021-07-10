Eye wear and eye care

When it comes to thinking about one’s own health, eye care can often be, no pun intended, overlooked. However, eyes are always changing over time and it’s important to have them examined every year.

Dr. Tayler Peachey, OD, at Dunlap Vision and Mery Montengro, COT, at Fisher-Swale-Nicholson Eye Center, shared their expertise when it comes to some of the biggest questions surrounding eye care.

<strong>How often do you recommend routine eye-care checkups?</strong>

<strong>TP:</strong> A comprehensive eye exam is recommended annually for adults and children starting around 4-5 years old. At this exam, I am not only updating the glasses and contact prescriptions but also assessing how well the eyes work together as a team and the external and internal health of the eye.

<strong>MM:</strong> Once a year.

<strong>What can people (of any age) do to prevent future eye damage?</strong>

<strong>TP:</strong> 1. Sunglasses are extremely important for protecting the eyes both on sunny AND cloudy days. UV exposure is still present on a cloudy day. When a patient is outside or driving without their sunglasses on an overcast day, their pupils will be larger allowing more UV exposure to the internal structures of the eye.

2. A healthy diet rich in dark, leafy greens and colorful berries is full of antioxidants that will provide great support to eye health. It may be recommended for some patients to supplement with lutein and zeaxanthin, zinc and omega-3 fatty acids if their diet is not providing these nutrients.

3. Protection from excessive blue light exposure is another consideration for children and adults who are using screens for two or more hours per day.

<strong>MM:</strong> 1. Avoid smoking

2. Eat a diet rich in antioxidants

3. Wear protective eyewear

<strong>So much of our time is spent staring at screens. What do you recommend when it comes to blue-light glasses?</strong>

<strong>TP:</strong> Computer vision syndrome, or digital eye strain, is more prevalent now than ever before thanks to the global pandemic. Work and education done remotely and/or excessive screen use in the workplace and at schools is causing increased eye discomfort in many patients.

1. For anyone exposed to blue light for two or more hours per day, I always recommend some form of blue light protection. For most patients, this is a treatment that is added to the eyeglasses lenses. For those patients that are primarily contact lens wearers or do not need glasses, there is a supplement available to provide protection.

2. Not all blue light filtering glasses are created equal. Blue light protection treatments can vary — filtering out 20 percent to upwards of 80 percent or more of blue light. Depending on the needs of the individual patient, I recommend a specific treatment to be added to their eyeglasses lenses. I have seen some patients that purchase separate blue light filtering glasses online and wear them over their regular prescription glasses. This is not ideal because of issues with glare, poor lens clarity and quality, etc. It’s best to have this protection incorporated into the prescription lenses.

3. Photochromic lenses, which change from clear to dark outdoors, protect the eyes from natural blue light from the sun as well as partially filter artificial blue light indoors.

<strong>What type of eye-care should be taken into consideration during the summer months?</strong>

<strong>TP:</strong> 1. Sunglasses are important throughout the entire year. Because people spend more time outside in the summer months, they are definitely important to have with you every day.

2. Make sure your sunglasses block 100 percent of BOTH UVA and UVB light.

3. Polarized glasses are preferable. They will help reduce glare not only from above but also from light reflecting off of water and wet roadways. This is one reason why they are important in the winter (due to the snow reflecting light from the ground into our eyes).

4. It’s also important to make sure your sunglasses are properly fitted to prevent excessive UV exposure from the sides of the face or even from reflection off the back side of the lenses.

5. It is especially important for children to wear sunglasses too! Their eyes are very vulnerable to the damage caused by UV rays.

<strong>What do you tell patients who are interested in LASIK but are maybe unsure of the process?</strong>

<strong>TP:</strong> updated prescription, I can better educate the patient on which option may be right for them. When a patient has a better understanding of what to expect from the consultation, surgery and recovery, that patient is more likely to take the first step. A surgical consult with the surgeon can provide further education to put any concerns to rest.

<strong>MM:</strong> Vision correction options offered at Fisher-Swale-Nicholson Eye center are extremely safe alternatives with the goal of improving your eyesight and to reduce or eliminate your need for glasses and contact lenses. We are happy to offer procedures in-office within Solutions-In-Sight Laser and Surgery Suite which provides a comfortable in-office experience, locally. If you are still a bit hesitant, your doctor and the staff are here to help you through the process.

<strong>What are the requirements for being a LASIK candidate?</strong>

<strong>MM:</strong> We encourage patients to start with a free Refractive Screening. This appointment takes about 45 minutes where simple measurements and pictures are taken to better determine which procedure is best for you! We will help you by answering any questions or concerns you may have.

<strong>Do Dunlap and FSN ever work in conjunction to serve patients? How does that process work?</strong>

<strong>MM:</strong> Fisher-Swale-Nicholson Eye Center and Dunlap Vision work closely together in providing patients excellent vision correction solutions locally. The doctors of Dunlap Vision will refer patients for elective eye surgery when their patients are looking for alternatives to glasses or contact lenses. Following surgery, the referring doctor will assist in post-operative care to the patient.

<strong>Anything else you wanted to share when it comes to eye-care?</strong>

<strong>TP:</strong> 1. Just because you don’t wear glasses or contacts does not mean an eye exam should be considered optional. The eyes can often show signs of other issues that may be present throughout the body including diabetes, hypertension and high cholesterol. The eyes offer a unique opportunity to directly evaluate the integrity of the blood vessels without having to cut someone open.

2. And to my contact lens wearers, PLEASE wash your hands before handling your contacts. Also, contacts do not belong in your mouth for storage or “cleaning.”