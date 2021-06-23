Dorns' garden: A place of happiness & memories

It’s interesting to discover what values and motivations lie behind the creation of each landscape that garden-walkers will visit Thursday, June 24, on the 2021 Annual Garden Tour & Faire.

Beth Dorn says that the landscape she and her husband, Todd, are creating actually started with her mother.

“Mom had a green thumb,” Beth says.

Her mother loved flowers, especially peonies, and also bumblebees. The first day of school every year, Beth’s father gave her a different bracelet featuring daises and bumblebees. Her mother had created a special “white” garden with Beth’s daughter Shelby, and they had called it “Shelby’s Secret Garden.”

The mini-garden, which sits just southwest of the Dorn’s covered patio, holds daisies and Mom’s white peonies, along with other white-blooming plants and a little wrought-iron sign saying “Grandma Sally’s Garden.” When Beth and Todd were first designing their house, that spot was already designated to be filled with memories of Mom.

Beth and Todd’s landscape is filled with personal meanings. As Beth says, behind many of her plant groupings and beds “there’s a story.”

The day of the Garden Tour, Beth and Todd Dorn’s young landscape will offer one valuable example of how a new garden might evolve. They have developed their landscape one phase at a time, about one area per year.

The first year they planted up close to their house, creating its “frame.” The second year they created two major beds, one on each side of their front lawn, expanding said “frame.”

The third year they installed an attractive border bed along the far edge of their back yard, providing lovely views to be enjoyed from their windows their covered patio both summer and winter and so forth.

Their house is only seven years old, so they are still in the beginnings of their landscape’s evolution. Beth claims it’s “a work in progress.”

“Containers are my thing,” she admits.

She presents visitors with numerous examples of her love of colorful flowers, papyrus (one of her favorite plants) and other greens. She takes her daughters every year to choose some of the plants which will make up her container arrangements, and she includes them in various decisions about what will be planted where in their landscape.

Beth explains, “I love to pass on my mom’s love of flowers to my girls.”

When asked what advice she might give others who are developing young gardens, Beth reassures, “Keep trying…There’s never a mistake. It’s flowers! How can you go wrong?” and “If you pick what you like, it can’t be wrong.”

Garden walkers visiting the Dorns may be impressed by the artistic taste with which this garden’s plantings harbor all their “stories.” The home’s hardscape offers a bevy of impressive ideas for comfortable outdoor living.

Their covered patio is a three-sided outdoor room for grilling and entertaining with seating/a conversation area facing a large TV; it has retractable screens in case of inclement weather. On the west/southwest, Todd and Beth’s landscaping flows gracefully with the original topography of their two lots.

There are many beautiful species of interesting plants. Those colorful pansies by the large stones in front have been planted on Mother’s Days by Todd and Beth’s daughters, one plant per year. The girls chose the unusual yellow-edged black ones up in the big urn because they all agreed those pansies reminded them of bumblebees.

Proceeds from the Kankakee Kultivators’ Annual Garden Tour & Faire support and maintain the gardens on the grounds of the Kankakee County Museum and provide scholarships for horticulture students at KCC. For more information, call 815-922-0285.