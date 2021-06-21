RANDALL: Make a list for vacation

I am so excited for this week. My husband and I are going to my week-long family reunion. Something that has been a tradition in my family for over 25 years. Of course, with the pandemic last year, it had to be canceled. This year it will be bigger and better.

One of the reasons I cannot wait to go is because we have a ‘new-to-us’ camper to take. For years we camped in a pop-up when our three kids were young, and all the way up to two years ago. But this year we will be pulling our hybrid.

My recently retired husband started talking about all the things we need to remember to bring for our camping trip and I quickly reminded him there was no reason to worry because I was organized. For all the years that the kids were little, I was in charge of getting us all organized for vacation and it served me well.

I explained to my husband that I have a list for everything. All my vacation lists are stored on my computer. I just need to review them and update them for any new items that have come into our lives and need to be added and remove the unnecessary items.

Every year as we returned from one vacation or another, I would take the time to update the lists to make sure that the following year we had what we needed. It helps so much when you are preparing to go on vacation.

Let’s talk about my lists. I have a list of all the camper supplies – specific items needed for the camper. This list certainly changed with the upgrade to the new camper. I do not need so much bedding and towels, especially with the kids not coming along.

With the new camper were new items like stabilizer jacks and hoses that we didn’t need for the old camper. I keep a supply of paper products, cleaning supplies, bathing supplies and the like. So, every time we camp, we pull out the list and make sure we have replenished all the supplies we need.

The next list is for packing suitcases. All the clothing we need for the trip is on the list. This was a very important list when the kids were little and I was packing for them as well. So many outfits, underwear, swim suits, shoes, jackets, etc.

Everything regardless of what the weather was going to be. So many long pants, so many shorts, so many sweatshirts and jackets. Without my handy dandy list, I would have to remember again every year what to pack. With the list I would know.

As the kids grew older, I would give them each a list of their own and they would pull everything out and I would just have to review what they were going to pack. It made life so easy.

Finally, we had a list of food and beverages that we would use for our camping trips. This list would change based on the menu we planned but lots of times we would use that basic list to start our menu planning and add some items and remove others. It’s a great start to every trip.

So, if you want your vacations to go smoothly, start with a list or three and modify it as the years pass to make it exactly what you need at that point in your life. Enjoy your vacation!