Kultivators continue prep for Garden Faire

Discussion of preparations for the upcoming Annual Garden Tour & Faire monopolized most of the Kankakee Kultivators’ general meeting for June. All garden walk committee chairs reported on their teams’ current progress and even further mobilized teamwork for the event, which will take place Thursday, June 24.

With two weeks to go until the Garden Tour, this is the time of year when Kultivators are busiest. During the meeting, the group expressed their gratitude to the generous homeowners who will be sharing their own private gardens on the Tour: Ron Bachus, Todd and Beth Dorn, Raymond and Pat Eads, Art and Barb Mantoan and Bob and Bonnie Rudolf.

The tour’s bonus site will be at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Manteno, thanks to Charles and Kim Frame. Charles has devotedly supported, replenished and cared for this serene garden with its grotto for many years.

The aforementioned gardens will be open to ticket holders from 9 to 5 p.m. Thursday, June 24. On the grounds of the Kankakee County Historical Museum and Kankakee Civic Center the same day, the Artisan Faire will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is open to the public — with or without tickets.

Tickets are available for sale at 10 outlets. In Kankakee: Benoits’ Greenhouses, Busse & Rieck, Joy’s Hallmark and Love Christian Center have tickets available. Ticket outlets in other locations include the following: 2 Sisters Bottega in Ashkum, Made for Me Boutique in Manteno, Off the Vine in Momence, Ryan’s Pier in Aroma Park, Woldhuis Farms Sunrise Greenhouses in Grant Park and Tholens’ Garden Center in Bourbonnais.

Applications are still being accepted from vendors who would like to participate in the Vendors’ Faire, which will be open to the public.

Kankakee Kultivators is made up of the following members: Syd Rose-Churney, past chair for recruiting gardens; Burma Mathews, hostesses chair; Linda Raves, co-garden walk chair; Pam Charles, co-garden walk chair; Cathy Schultz, vendors chair; Linda Sais, raffle chair; Jan Alleman, publicity chair; Diane Gonczy, tickets design and production chair; Lois Ware, ticket sales chair; Carol Bowman, setup chair.

For more information, call 815-932-9452 or visit Kankakee Kultivators Garden Club on Facebook.