Threshermen's Association tractor show scheduled for July

The Will County Threshermen’s Association is hosting the 59th Annual Antique Tractor and Steam Engine Show from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily July 15 to 18.

The show will feature George Schaaf’s “AVERY” collection. The four-day event offers a craft and flea market, food vendors, kids activities, antique tractors, machinery and engines.

Also scheduled is: Frankfort Brass Band, threshing and sawmill, corn shelling and plowing, Civil War living history, horse and wagon rides, antique tractor pull, church service and more. The full schedule is available at steamshow.org.

The cost is $7 for adults and $3 for children 11 and under. The event is located at Spiess Farm, 14151 W. Arsenal Road, Manhattan. It is 3.3 miles west of Rt. 45 and US 52.

“Those who attend the Will County Threshermen’s Association Show can expect to be transported back to yesteryear. Steam engines, antique gasoline tractors, gas engines, antique automobiles and other machines provide a working testimonial to the genius of previous generations,” the Will County Threshermen’s Association shared in a joint statement.