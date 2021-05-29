Kultivators spruce up Freedom Garden for Memorial Day

In the midst of Kankakee Kultivators’ preparations for their annual Garden Tour & Faire — coming up June 24 — club members were out maintaining Kankakee’s “Let Freedom Ring” Garden early Thursday morning before the Memorial Day Weekend.

This Freedom Garden sits on the grounds of the Kankakee County Historical Museum, across the drive from the Column Garden. Beginning in the circular border around its symbolic sculpture, “Timeless Courage,” a central walkway stretches west down its allee flanked by columnar purple beech trees.

The walkway features hundreds of engraved bricks with the names of veterans whose loved ones have chosen to honor them for their service to all Americans.

With leadership from Freedom Garden Chair Barbara Harro, now a Kultivators past president, the Freedom Garden was designed by club members years ago; and with generous cooperation from the museum and several local businesses, the club saw to the garden’s installation.

Kultivators past president Josie Barnett has now facilitated purchase and installation of the bricks for the walkway for years. It is still possible to purchase bricks to be added to the walkway.

Anyone interested in honoring their veteran in this way can call 815-955-9761 for more information.

According to the club, as they to shoulder responsibility for the “Let Freedom Ring” Garden — weeding, trimming and otherwise maintaining the garden — their work is the Kankakee Kultivators’ gesture of respect and gratitude for all those who have served to protect our beloved country.