Be kind to your mind

Imagine you break your arm. Ouch. What do you do next?

If you’re like most people, you see a doctor as soon as possible. You probably would not go about your day, week, month or longer pretending your arm was fine.

However, when it comes to treating our minds, many of us would rather suffer in silence than ask for help because of the heavy stigma around mental health issues.

Mental health professionals and advocates work all year to let people know they are not alone in what they are feeling. In May, there is an even greater push to get the word out.

One in five people will experience a mental illness during their lifetime, though everyone faces challenges that can affect their mental health, according to the nonprofit Mental Health America, which first observed Mental Health Awareness Month in 1949.

Mental health includes our emotional, psychological and social well-being and affects how we think, feel and act, in addition to determining how we handle stress, relate to others and make healthy choices, according to the CDC.

Mental illnesses, such as depression, are the third most common cause of hospitalization in the U.S. for those aged 18 to 44, and adults living with serious mental illness die on average 25 years earlier than others, the CDC says.

Rebecca Parks, Business Development Coordinator with Riverside Behavioral Medicine, noted celebrities and influencers have spoken out in recent years urging people to seek mental health services, which has helped reduce stigma. People finally are realizing a mental health struggle does not make someone “crazy” — a word that has become stigmatized for its negative connotation.

Still, many fear being vulnerable.

“For all other medical things, there’s usually a visual. You usually can see a scab or you can see a wound or you get a CAT scan or something like that,” Parks said. “With mental health, it’s in the brain; there are feelings and emotions and all these different chemicals that you can’t just see.”

Dr. Shital Mehta, a psychiatrist with AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital, said patients often ask her if they are “normal.”

“I tell them ‘normal’ is just a setting on my dryer,” she said. “Because what is ‘normal’?”

Mehta also wants people to understand seeking treatment is not always as dramatic as they imagine. Some patients might need to go to the emergency room, but it’s never her goal to see them there.

“It’s not all doom and gloom,” she said. “You can use a little help sometimes, and we should be able to reach out for it without feeling ashamed or stigmatized.”

Mehta emphasized mental wellness does not come naturally for most people, but it is “really worth working for.”

“Our mind and our brain are really closely connected with our body,” she explained. “Obviously, if we feel better mentally, we feel better physically and do better in life overall.”

Having practiced psychiatry for 20 years, Mehta said she has noticed people nowadays are more open to talking about depression, anxiety or substance abuse, but stigma still persists when it comes to chronic mental illness.

“Whenever it goes to, let’s say bipolar disorder, people get really worried and in a tizzy,” she said. “It is important to make people understand that it is just a part of a mood disorder, and it’s treatable. You can have a full life with certain changes in medication.”

<strong>PANDEMIC EFFECT ON MENTAL HEALTH</strong>

To say the past year has been tough on everyone’s mental health would be an understatement.

People of all walks of life have faced increased isolation since the initial COVID-19 lockdown, and even as restrictions eased and vaccinations became available, social-distancing rules and their effects linger.

Humans are social animals, Mehta explained. Video calls can help, but they don’t quite match the benefits of face-to-face interaction. Elderly folks unfamiliar with the technology have had an especially hard time.

“There is something with the one-on-one interaction and the feedback that it gives to your brain, your sensory neurological circuit, that’s missing from seeing someone on the iPad,” Mehta said.

During the past year, Mehta has seen many people struggling with bereavement and grief, and it hasn’t been limited to the death of loved ones. People also have been mourning losses of their jobs, income, relationships and day-to-day lives.

Coupled with increased anxiety from alarming news headlines that never seemed to end in 2020, many have turned to drugs, alcohol or other addictions to cope.

“Because we were isolated, we felt we were all alone,” Mehta said. “You are not alone in these symptoms. That’s why we need to work on stopping the stigma.”

Parks said Riverside is seeing increased demand for acute, high-level mental health services right now because of the emotional hardships of the pandemic.

“We are seeing a lot of anxiety, depression, suicidal thoughts,” she said.

Depression is characterized by low mood and lack of interest in daily activities that usually bring enjoyment; it might feel like a dark cloud is looming over your life. Anxiety is a stress response typically triggered by fear of the unknown.

Parks said it is time to seek treatment for depression or anxiety if you are at risk to yourself or others.

“That doesn’t always mean suicidal or homicidal,” she clarified. “That could be if you haven’t slept in a month, if you’re not eating, if you’re angry all the time.”

Parks emphasized no one should feel bad about needing to access mental health services at any time in their lives, especially considering everything we have been through during the past year.

“For everybody who is feeling sad or lonely or feeling in a way they have never felt before because of the conditions and the climate of our world, know you are not alone,” Parks said.

“Many people are feeling these things, and many people are utilizing these services more than they ever have before.”

<strong>RESOURCES:</strong>

• <strong>National Suicide Hotlines:</strong> 1-800-273-TALK or 1-800-SUICIDE

• <strong>National Alliance on Mental Illness:</strong> <a href="https://www.nami.org" target="_blank">nami.org</a>; Kankakee County chapter info at kankakee.nami.org.

• <strong>Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance:</strong> <a href="https://www.dbsalliance.org" target="_blank">dbsalliance.org</a>

• During these times, many employers are providing Employee Assistance Programs which could include a number of free therapy sessions; ask your HR department.

• Call the number on the back of your insurance card and ask what mental health services are covered in your area.

<strong>TIPS:</strong>

• Practice mindfulness. Notice your breathing, the ground beneath you, things you see, hear and touch.

“A lot of times our thoughts are all jumbled up,” Mehta said. “We’ve brought the past into the present, and we’ve brought the future into the present.”

• Tai chi, yoga or meditation can help with mindfulness. Plenty of apps and Youtube videos demonstrate techniques for free.

• Take breaks from news and social media.

“Think of a stop sign,” Mehta suggested. “Say, ‘I’m not going to watch this news today because it is definitely making me feel worse, and I’m not able to do anything about it.’”

• Start with self care (Hint: That doesn’t mean a manicure, pedicure or massage).

“That’s what has been hyped up, but that’s not what I’m talking about,” Mehta explained. “I’m talking about prioritizing yourself and putting some boundaries — saying no when you feel you’re running on empty, letting go of the guilt when you have to ask for support. Don’t feel guilty. Last but not least, give yourself some grace.”

• Exercise, sleep, nutrition and sunlight can all help.

“But there are some times when you are so deep down in depression that you're not going to be motivated to take any of those steps,” Mehta noted. “That’s when you need to reach out for help.”

• Take 15 minutes to sit and consider what is causing you to feel anxious, sad, etc.

“It could be as simple as, ‘I need to get off social media because that’s what’s making me anxious' and starting there,’” Parks suggested. “But also, if they are feeling at risk to themselves or others, be strong and come to the emergency room and ask for a mental health assessment.”

<strong>LOCAL SERVICES:</strong>

• Both area hospital systems offer therapy and other psychiatric services; call Riverside’s Central Intake Department at 844-422-2551 or AMITA’s Behavioral Health Institute at 855-383-2224 (both are 24/7) to request a mental health assessment, or go to the hospitals’ emergency rooms for assessment.

• The Living Room in Kankakee is a community respite program through the Duane Behavioral Health Center that offers an alternative to emergency room care for people experiencing an emotional crisis; call 779-236-1177.

• The Helen Wheeler Center in Kankakee provides mental health counseling services to children, adolescents and adults and crisis screenings for adolescents and adults. Call 815-939-3543.

• The Iroquois Mental Health Center, a community mental health center and nonprofit based in Watseka, has 11 locations across Iroquois, Kankakee, Will and Vermillion counties, including the Resolve Center for substance use disorders in Manteno. Call 815-269-GROW.

• Harbor House supports survivors of domestic violence and their families through free and confidential services including legal advocacy, counseling, emergency shelters and more. Call the 24-hour hotline at 815-932-5800.

• Clove Alliance provides victims of sexual assault and abuse with crisis and counseling services; call 815-932-3322, or email <a href="mailto:counseling@clovealliance.org" target="_blank">counseling@clovealliance.org</a>.