5 ways to spruce up home decor

Looking to freshen up your home for spring? Anna Kolokythas, owner of The Swanky Home in Kankakee, can help. She has been assisting her clients in styling their homes for years and knows just how to keep up with the trends while keeping your personal style the home’s focus.

“Sometimes the struggle is, ‘How do we add it without it being too much?’” Kolokythas said. “Also, you already have your house colors; that’s not going to change. So, it’s kind of just accenting what you already have.”

<strong>Declutter</strong>

The first thing to do when freshening up your home is to go through everything and see what you no longer use. Even if you’ve been doing this during the past year, there are always items that are outdated or no longer useful. This also helps to open up more space.

“Definitely, I would declutter — sometimes less is better,” she said.

<strong>Natural woods</strong>

A popular trend right now is natural, mango wood, which freshens up a space with a nice, rustic look without being too dark or overbearing.

“It’s light and fresh, so you can add pops of that,” Kolokythas said. “Those are pieces you can use to help brighten the space.”

The wood can be used in simple decorative pieces on countertops or bookshelves, or they can be used as holders for floral arrangements. Another great way to utilize this is by getting a blanket ladder made of natural wood. This adds something to the space and helps straighten up, as your blankets now will have a home.

<strong>Add a pop of color</strong>

As the days get longer and the skies get brighter, it’s fun to add pops of color to your decor to reflect the renewal of spring. With the blanket ladder mentioned above, this is a great place to add that color.

“You can change out with your decor,” said Kolokythas of the ladder. “I feel like spring is more pastel colors and you could even find [a blanket] with a print that is soft and subtle to add that pop of color.”

A popular print this year is gingham, which allows implementation of color and design. Kolokythas said that it’s a fun thing to decorate with, but it’s something that should be done minimally.

<strong>Florals and greenery</strong>

To get that natural springy feel, add in some pops of green and faux florals.

“I’m big on my florals looking real, but not [being] real,” she said. “When I pick out what I have, I like how it looks and how the flowers feel, so when you look at them you’re like, ‘Are those fake or are those real?’”

Kolokythas has bits of floral and greenery throughout The Swanky Home with ideas of how to make it look unique in your home. See them all by visiting the shop at 150 N. Schuyler Ave., Suite 3, Kankakee.

<strong>Start sprucing</strong>

When you begin with the declutter, be sure to do a good spring cleaning, as that goes a long way with freshening up. While cleaning, make note of the pieces in your home you enjoy looking at and the ones that can use a little somethin’ somethin’. From there, you can determine how to put a little spring in your home’s step.