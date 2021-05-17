RANDALL: My favorite organizational product

May is the month I started my business, Joe Organizer, in 2003. So, Joe is 18 this year.

Eighteen years ago, I would have never believed that I could start my own business and flourish.

My business does not look the same as it did back then, but it is still alive and kicking. Because of the anniversary I thought it would be a good month to reflect on the organizing product that I have used the most over the years.

My favorite organizing product is an over-the-door shoe organizer. It must be clear plastic and easy to see through.

It must be one that anyone can install without any tools. The original one that I bought all those years ago was from Bed, Bath & Beyond for $14.99 (don’t forget the 20 percent off coupon).

You can now get them just about anywhere – discount stores, The Container Store and also online through Amazon and other avenues.

I know you already know that it can be used for organizing your shoes. It’s a great way to clear out some of the shoe clutter from the bottom of your closet and hide it behind your bedroom door.

I have put one on every bedroom door in a household where five people lived and the pile of shoes at the front door was five shoes high!

Once we installed the over-the-door shoe organizers in everyone’s bedroom the pile of shoes was just about gone.

The over-the-door shoe organizer can be used in a mud room or near the front entry way for mittens, scarves and hats during the winter. Then during the summer months, it can be used for items that your family is always looking for, such as: sun screen, bug spray, sun glasses, baseball caps, swim goggles, etc.

Just imagine what would fit in one of those pouches. The ideas are endless.

One client of mine was already using one before I started helping her get organized. She had it installed on the main floor inside a closet door.

It was there to hold all what she would call “desk items.” She had her stamps, return address labels and envelopes in some of the pouches.

She also had her stapler and notecards in other pouches. It was a brilliant idea for a household that did not have an office or area for a desk.

In the kitchen, I have used the over-the-door organizer to store lightweight food items. Imagine all your spices stored in the pouches inside your pantry. It would be so easy to find them without having to move them around in a cabinet to get to the one you wanted.

Other lightweight items such a sauce mixes, Kool-Aid packages, Jell-O boxes and more can all be stored there. I would not recommend glass jars unless they were very small and lightweight.

If you have a handle on your kids’ shoes then you might consider installing an over-the-door shoe organizer behind their bedroom door for other items. I have used them to store Barbie Dolls and all their belongings.

Also, and this is going to perhaps be outdated, Beanie Babies fit nicely in the pouches.

I helped organize a very small city apartment once where the client did not have enough room in their bedrooms for dressers but did have two doors leading to closets that we put the over-the-door organizer on.

We used them to store socks and various other small garments. Such as rolled up camisoles or business ties. It works perfectly to keep all their clothing in one place.

Imagine all the uses you can come up with for an over-the-door organizer. Happy organizing!