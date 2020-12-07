Kankakee school, Riverside hosting virtual mental health fair

Daily Journal Staff Report

KANKAKEE — Kankakee School District 111 and Riverside Healthcare are partnering to host a virtual mental health fair.

“Be Kind To Your Mind” will be held via Zoom at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9.

The school district will share valuable resources available to students and families at this virtual event. Participants will receive information about Project Sun, Stop the Violence and other services and programs available in the district and surrounding area. Dr. Khalid Arshad, child and adolescent psychiatrist at Riverside Behavioral Medicine, will explains signs that show an individual may be struggling with mental health, preventative measures to promote healthy mental health, explain pandemic fatigue and answer questions.

Information will also be shared on Riverside’s mental health services and will explain ways to access the resources for all ages. The goal is to help parents be aware of when their kids or themselves may be struggling with mental health hardships, ways to be preventative, how to be aware of fatigue and allow time for parents to ask questions.

Questions can be submitted ahead of time via Google Forms at <a href="https://bit.ly/39JIBqI" target="_blank">bit.ly/39JIBqI</a>. Submitted questions will be addressed during the Zoom meeting.

To attend the virtual event, visit <a href="https://ksd111.zoom.us/j/85963477860" target="_blank">ksd111.zoom.us/j/85963477860</a> and enter passcode SSS. The meeting can also be joined by calling 312-626-6799 and entering meeting ID 859 6347 7860.