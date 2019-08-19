Cutting Through the Clutter: Back to School; Time to Stock Up

That’s right, it’s time to stock up. Have you ever been in your pajamas on a Sunday night minutes before going to bed and one of your kids tells you they have to have a poster board before tomorrow morning?

That’s why it’s time to stock up. So that never happens again.

Every school supply imaginable is on sale now. The very best prices of the year. They never get better. You know your kids are going to need more paper, crayons, pencils, pens, notebooks, binders and notecards again half way through the year.

Guess what? Everything is <em>not</em> on sale in January — at least not school supplies. So, take advantage of the cheap prices and stock up.

I have a bin called school supplies. Don’t you all name your bins? My school supply bin is full of anything and everything my kids may need for school. I buy extras in August, so we don’t have to pay full price in January to replenish what they need. And if we do not use all the extras in January, it’s available to shop from come the next August.

Two of my kids are out of college, and one is going into their junior year. I remember when the two youngest were in middle school, and I gave them their list for the school year. I told them to shop at the school supplies bin and let me know what they couldn’t find.

Unbelievably, the only thing they needed were boxes of tissues and maybe a binder or two. They were so proud of themselves that they were able to get all their supplies from the bin. Have I mentioned none of my kids like to go shopping?

At the end of each school year when they bring home their backpacks full of everything they have left, some things never even used, I would tell them to fill up the school supplies bin. Because my kids didn’t like shopping, they were more then happy to use leftovers from the year before.

Really? Yes, kids do not need brand new school supplies if they have leftovers from the previous year.

Being the organized Mom that I am and having a designated place for the supplies, has saved us many hours of shopping and many dollars over all the years of school. Actually, this is the first year in 21 years that none of my kids are going to school.

The one that is going into their junior year of college is actually working a co-op this semester so no school supplies needed. I didn’t spend one dime this August on anything school related, not even tuition!

I keep leftover school supplies and continue to use them. Just the other day, I had a tablet of post-it notes and I noticed there was a sticker on the bottom that said one kids name and third grade. I guess they did not use all their post it notes that year.

If you have young kids that are in elementary school or even middle school, it is not too late to get organized with school supplies.

Create your bin today, and be pleased with yourself in January when you don’t have to leave the house on a Sunday night in your pajamas when it is 10 degrees out to get a poster board!