In the Garden: June 13, 2018

<strong>Q:</strong> I have a beautiful “Tiger Eye” cutleaf sumac. It gets baby plants all around it, even as far as 6 feet away. Can I dig those up and transplant them to other places in my yard? I don’t really want so many of them in that spot.

<strong>A:</strong> Probably not. Those are suckers that arise from the main roots. Sumac is a colony-forming plant so they get a number of these suckers. “Tiger Eye” was marketed as a nonsuckering sumac, but mine certainly suckered prolifically.

It takes a while for those suckers to form their own roots, and when they do, digging one would mean severing a root on the main plant, which I don’t recommend. If you don’t want a new shrub where the suckers come up, just snap them off.

GREEN THOUGHTS

Water. Anyone who has a scrap of lawn thinks about water, and for avid gardeners, it informs our whole season, shapes the experience and can make or break what we call success. Watching the radar becomes a daily activity and dictates how we plan our day or week.

But, few of us understand the relationship between rain and how it is used by our plants and, most especially, how much the manner in which it is delivered matters. We have preconceived ideas of rainfall. Those ideas range from misconceptions to misapplication. We believe it is rainy in Seattle and always sunny in Miami, when in fact, Seattle is a dry climate that gets a measly 36 inches annually while Miami gets a whopping 65 inches.

The critical difference for plants is that Seattle is temperate, often cloudy and the rain falls gently for the most part, soaking into the ground. Miami is a semitropical climate where the rain falls in monsoon fashion and quickly runs off, leaving the garden dry after a few hours of blazing sun.

We are in a unique weather pattern here, just south of the Chicago ridge. Storms coming in from the west and northwest often split over Kankakee County, with the rain going both north and south of us. It is not uncommon for us to remain dry while Chicago and Champaign get inundated.

Then there are patterns within patterns. I wish I had a dollar for every time it rained in Momence, Bradley or Watseka but not in Kankakee. We are more apt to get rain when a storm in the Gulf gathers moisture as it moves up through the states between the Mississippi and Ohio valleys.

It is an unfortunate reality that a Gulf hurricane will be a much-needed drought-breaker for us. And when that moisture begins to swirl over Lake Michigan, we can have a monsoon season, like the one we experienced two years ago.

Finally, we have micro-environments at our homes. Buildings can block rain, overhangs create dry zones under the living room windows and trees with heavy canopies can make the difference between shade and dry shade. Knowing your weather patterns can guide you far better than looking at what the weatherman is saying.

Keep a rain gauge; in fact, keep several, because you will then see how different areas of your yard get differing amounts. After a rain, go out and look around. See how there is a dry line under the eaves. Watch where water pools and takes longer to soak in.

Note the areas that dry out quickly and those where water sits on plants’ leaves for hours or even days. All of these things make a difference in what you can plant, where to plant it and how far away from the foundation to position plants.

Perhaps most importantly, when you have watered well, and think you have really soaked your plantings, take out a trowel and dig down into the soil. You might be shocked to find the soil is dry as little as an inch down.

This is where the rate of application comes into play. It is always worth repeating … the more slowly water is introduced, the deeper it will penetrate. Want to water that 2-year-old tree? Place a dribbling hose at the dripline (the outer edge of the tree’s leafy canopy) and leave it there all day.

Use a watering can to drench individual tomatoes or squash plants and then set up a gentle sprinkler to soak the surrounding soil, so the water isn’t wicked away by drier soil. Occasionally soak those dry zones by the foundation; if you do it gently, over a few hours, water won’t come into the house.

If you have an irrigation system, remember that, not only your grass roots, but your tree roots as well, will surface when watered for 15 minutes every other day. Better to set it to run for a few hours every week or so. Turn off that guy with the maps and tune in to your garden, your own patterns and become a water-savvy gardener.