Time to inspect your trees

<strong>Q: We are starting to see fruit trees for sale at local garden centers. Isn't it too soon to plant them? I know you need at least two of each kind to get pollination with apples, but is that true for cherries, too?</strong>

A: Fruit trees should be planted early, as soon as the ground can be dug. Bare root trees are harvested in the late fall and cold-stored for either fall shipping or early spring. These trees should be planted while still dormant. Container-grown fruit trees can be planted after leafing out, but the sooner they are in the ground, the better for the root system.

You don't simply need two trees to get good fruit production, but rather two different varieties. A few cherries are self-fruitful — mostly tart pie cherries, such as Northstar. But almost all apple and pear trees need a pollinating partner. Use this very handy guide from Gurney's to choose an appropriate pollinator: gurneys.com/Pollinator_Rootstock_Chart.

<strong>Q: Are grafted fruit trees better than those grown on their own roots? Difference of opinion here and thought you could help.</strong>

A: Better is a vague term. Fruit trees grown on their own roots definitely live longer. And they are free of the problems that occasionally arise with graft incompatibility. They also might have a better shape, especially the trunk — more natural.

That being said, a grafted tree will bear fruit in two to three years instead of six, so you will get fruit sooner. Grafted trees also are able to offer better size control. Since the root system determines the size of the tree, only a grafted tree will remain dwarf or semi-dwarf.

And then there is selection. Very few varieties are available on their own roots. If you are thinking of growing a fruit tree from seed, be aware that the resulting fruit might be — in fact, likely will be — very different from the fruit that the seed was taken from. You can't grow a Honeycrisp apple from seed and get anything resembling a Honeycrisp. The seed will produce an apple, but it could be any one of a dozen wild apples used to develop this highly bred apple variety.

Finally, grafted trees offer protection against soil-borne diseases since rootstocks are chosen for their resistance against these pathogens.

<strong>Q: Are standard-size fruit trees healthier than dwarf and semi-dwarf trees? We keep losing our dwarf apple trees within a few years of being planted.</strong>

A: In a word, yes. Almost all apple, pear, peach and cherry trees are grafted onto hardy rootstock, but what makes them smaller in stature is the particular rootstock that is used. The rootstock that is used to keep trees very small is one that is weaker in growth, thus the smaller-sized tree. This translates to the gardener as a tree that will bear less fruit and offer less resistance to weather conditions and wind.

Dwarf trees are great for those with no space, but if you have the room, go with full size or semi-dwarf. I, too, have lost a few dwarf apple trees, mostly from its failure to root securely and deeply enough to withstand wind. If you plant one, make sure it is staked well and use a root stimulator to encourage deeper rooting.

<strong>GREEN THOUGHTS</strong>

It's time to scout your garden, looking for signs of trouble that need to be addressed sooner rather than later. A few years ago, I lost two of my favorite trees: a large pagoda dogwood and a weeping dogwood. Both were damaged by squirrels chewing on the bark. The weeping dogwood suffered such severe bark loss that it succumbed outright to the squirrel damage. The pagoda was compromised by the chewing, which allowed a fungal infection to penetrate the wounds. The branches died off one by one as the fungal infection spread.

Perhaps if I had watched more carefully earlier in the spring, I could have caught the chewing sooner and stopped it. Since then, I have been vigilant, inspecting smooth barked trees beginning in early March. It is thought that pregnant squirrels chew the bark to get to the sap underneath. When I see a sign of chewing now, I spray it with Ropel, a very bitter substance that has stopped squirrels from chewing on my trees, stopped them from beheading my tulips and kept rabbits from girdling trees when the snow is deep.

This also is a fine time to inspect trees for the casings of tent caterpillar egg masses, which appear as a swollen, shiny, dark mass around twigs. They are most likely to appear on ornamental plum, cherry and other fruit trees. Cut off and destroy the twig if you find them. Also, inspect evergreens for bagworms. Bagworms look like soft cones that are constructed of needles from the shrub.

Remove any you find and destroy them. Look especially closely on arborvitae and spruce.

Excepting maples, which will bleed now, you still can prune broken or dead branches from trees until the leaf buds break. Be sure to remove any branch all the way back to its point of origin and never leave stubs.