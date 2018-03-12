Tap your way to inner peace

Now that we're a couple months into the new year, how are your resolutions going? Have most fallen by the wayside for lack of will power, time, energy or interest? We had the best of intentions, but maybe we lacked the tools to implement them.

If you haven't tried Emotional Freedom Technique before, it might be the tool you're looking for. Commonly known as "tapping," EFT uses meridian points from acupuncture, but instead of using needles to stimulate the points, you use your fingertips.

Nicolas Ortner is one of the great proponents of this technique. He explains it as this: "Tapping on these meridian points — while concentrating on accepting and resolving the negative emotion [or problem] — will access your body's energy, restoring it to a balanced state.

"Tapping can help people overcome many issues. From pain relief, to healing childhood traumas, to clearing limiting financial beliefs, to weight loss, body image and food cravings, to fears and phobias."

While the general medical community mostly scoffs at tapping, studies (including one at Harvard) are beginning to prove it works. And it is simple to do.

1. Identify the problem you want to work on and assign it a value on a scale of 0-10 for how much difficulty it causes you.

2. Write a "set-up" phrase which includes your feelings about the issue but also includes total acceptance of yourself: "Even though I'm [<em>your feeling</em>] about [<em>your situation</em>], I deeply and completely accept myself." So, in dealing with my irrational fear of hiking alone, I could say, "Even though I'm afraid to walk alone in the woods, I deeply and completely accept myself.

3. Do the set-up: Use four fingertips of one hand to firmly tap five to seven times on the side of your other hand below your little finger while repeating your set-up phrase.

4. Use a shortened version of your set-up phrase as a reminder. Mine would be "afraid in the woods."

5. Repeat the reminder as you tap five to seven times on each of the meridian points, in order.

6. Check how you feel about the issue now, and give it a number as before.

7. Repeat the sequence until the number is two or less.

8. End with a positive statement. For instance, mine would be, "I am no longer worried about walking alone."

Although you might feel foolish tapping (especially in public), I have found it really does ease my anxiety about situations. Why not try it?