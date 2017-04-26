Star magnolia aren't really that messy

Q: I would love to have a saucer magnolia, but I see that the petals fall off leaving a thick carpet of flowers to clean up. Is there one that doesn't make such a big mess? — Pretty petals

A: A star magnolia, which blooms a week or so earlier and has white flowers (there is an uncommon pink form, too), has narrower petals than the saucer magnolia. But honestly, the mess isn't nearly so bad as it might seem.

Those petals are mostly water and lack the papery lignin that fall leaves have. They dry up and blow away or crumble to dust very quickly. I wouldn't hesitate to enjoy all that beauty — not to mention a long-lived, tough tree — over the petal drop.

Q: I am always tempted by the perennials, fruit shrubs and things like asparagus, rhubarb and horseradish that are sold in the cardboard boxes in big discount stores. But I am concerned that they would be dried out, and some of them appear to be sprouted already. Should I buy them? — St. Anne

A: Those plants, usually sold in a plastic bag inside a tall, paper carton, can be very small. But if your timing is right, they can be a bargain. The trick is to buy them before they have been neglected.

No one at the store is watering them, and they are exposed to warm, dry heat and lots of light. If they are freshly shipped and still in good shape, go for it. But if they have been lying there long enough to have sprouted, rotted or dried up, they are a waste of time.

Q: I planted rhubarb about five years ago, on the east side of my house where it gets the bright morning sun. It has never really done anything; it just sits there year after year making a handful of skinny stems. Do I need to feed it? If so, with what? — Billy

A: Rhubarb needs full sun to flourish and prefers light, well-drained soil. The east side of a building probably does not give it enough light.

Rhubarb plants are heavy feeders, and you should be using compost or well-rotted manure to side dress the plants in the spring. Side dressing means placing a couple of inches of soil amendment around a plant.

But another thing to consider is the type of rhubarb you planted. So many of the rhubarb plants sold today are cultivars developed for red stems and smaller leaves, and they simply are not as robust as the hand-me-down plants that our grandmas grew.

If you know someone with an old stand of rhubarb, ask for a division of it, or check out farmers markets for old-fashioned types.

Q: I have bag worms in all of my cherry trees and want them gone. How do I do that quickly — because yuck! — Dee

A: I don't believe you have bagworms in your cherry tree. I think you have tent caterpillars, and you call them bagworms, like most Midwesterners. The tent-like structures do resemble a bag caught in the branches.

Bagworms are larvae, encased in a small hanging structure that looks like a small pinecone. Although they do infest some deciduous trees and shrubs, they mostly affect evergreens like spruce and arborvitae.

Bagworms should be picked off in August and September, or you can spray them, but you need to do that when the eggs hatch and the larvae are crawling around in late June or early July. Use Bt (Dipel) for a natural control.

Here's an interesting tidbit about bagworms. The larvae eat and spin their little bags in June and July. Then in late August, they pupate and hatch into a moth that stays mostly inside the bag. The eggs drop out in May and the tiny hatchlings climb to the top of the tree and bungee jump on a long silk strand to other trees. This is a three- or four-week process, and with all this activity taking place at treetop level, that's where you need to spray most thoroughly.

Now, you have tent caterpillars, and that is a different animal. Your caterpillars have spun a nest and while they venture out to eat, they all come home around sunset and sleep together. That is when you get them. Either cut off the branch and bag it, or pull down the nest and douse the things with bleach. If you don't want to handle it, and you can't cut off the branch, drench the tent by spraying them with an insecticide.