We eat the pods in India; can I eat them here?

Q: I am growing hyacinth beans this year. Any tips on growing them? In India, we eat the pods but the seed packet says "toxic, do not eat." Why is that? — Bhat

A: Hyacinth beans are grown mostly as an ornamental here, for the lovely purple flowers and reddish pods. They like hot, humid weather and plenty of moisture. If you are growing them for flowers, keep the pods picked off to keep them flowering.

I don't have any experience eating them, so I did some reading and I can see why you are confused. Many people do eat them, but there were warnings about eating them raw and some warnings that the beans must be double-boiled and rinsed.

I have concluded that hyacinth beans might be like fava beans, in that a certain percentage of the population, mostly people of Mediterranean origin, can't tolerate favas and get sick. If you ate the hyacinth beans in India, I am pretty sure you can eat them here, too. Although it sounds like they turn a pretty unappealing gray color when cooked.

It also could be that your seed packet is marked "toxic, do not eat" because the seeds have been treated with a fungicide.

Q: I know you are supposed to plant garlic in the fall, but what would happen if I planted some now in the spring? — Jane

A: Yes, for the big bulbs of garlic you buy at the grocery store, the cloves must be planted in the fall. But garlic planted now still will provide you with garlic you can use two ways. You can cut the greens or pull them up and use the "green" garlic as you would chives or scallions. Green garlic is very chic and popular among fine chefs for its mild flavor and color.

Or, wait until fall, just before the ground gets too cold to dig, and dig up the bulbs. They will be smaller and lack the long keeping quality, but will still be good for cooking.

Q: What are the purple flowers that cover the soil in farm fields? We have driven past miles of them further south, but they were here last year, too. It looks like the field is painted purple. — Andrea

A: It's one of two Lamiums: either Lamium amplexicaule (henbit) or Lamium purpurea (purple leaf dead nettle). Both spread easily, but the seeds are what is referred to as a winter annual. That means they germinate in cold soil and come up early, flowering in April here. Both like wet, cool weather and become a blanket of purple before farmers and homeowners can spray them and rid them from fields and lawns. That is a good thing because they offer pollen to early bees when few other things are in flower.

Q: I bought a perfect tomato this winter and decided it was too good to eat, so I planted it. It's growing in my window sill and the vine is very long now and beginning to flower. I want to take it outside when it's warm, but I don't want to disturb the roots. — Kankakee

A: Congrats on growing a tomato plant in your window — from a grocery store tomato, no less! You probably will need to get it out into the sun to get a crop of ripe tomatoes. Maybe you can just bury the pot into a bigger pot.

When tomato stems are buried, they grow roots along the nodes. Find a pot that is deeper than the pot it's in now by double, and place the tomato, pot and all, in the container. Remove any lower leaves or shoots that might get buried. Cover it with soil mix and water it in. Be careful handling the long vine because they are brittle. You can just let it pool on a table or patio surface, or gently drape the stem over a support trellis in the pot.

I have grown many tomatoes from seeds saved from store-bought types, including Kumato (the brown tomato), Campari, Cherubs and Orange Zinger. They are pretty true to type, and the plants tend to be long and slender, easy to stake.