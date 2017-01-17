Can I plant tiny evergreens outdoors?

Q: I have seen tiny evergreens for sale at garden centers, to be used in miniature garden dishes and such. My question is this: Are these plants something that I could add to my landscape? Will they grow in the ground, will they be winter-hardy, and how big will they get? — Vera

A: Yes, these are the same plants that are used in landscapes and will grow perfectly well in the garden, given that you match the plant with the appropriate soil and exposure, just as you would any plant.

As far as winter hardiness goes, most of them are hardy, but I have seen a few that might be marginal in our climate. These will fare better with good drainage and a southern exposure, and perhaps some wind protection. Look them up before you buy to make sure they are suitable.

All of these will attain a larger stature in the ground than they would in a container. The eventual size though, will depend on the species you choose. Many of them are considered to be dwarf or miniature versions of the parent plant. And they are — when compared to the size of the parent plant. But that doesn't mean they won't attain a height and spread that you might not think of as miniature.

I have a Juniperus communis "compressa" I purchased 10 years ago as a 6-inch mini shrub. It is now 6 feet tall and 1 foot wide. I also have a 6- or 7-year-old miniature bird's nest spruce (Picea abies "Nidiformis") that is now about 2-1/2 feet across and 1 foot tall. My miniature barberry called "Tom Thumb" is 3 years old and about the size of a basketball.

One of the most useful of these might be the "Motherlode" juniper, a very flat, carpetlike, yellow foliage juniper that spreads about 3 feet. I love working these plants into small spaces where an evergreen could make a structural punctuation mark like a small mound, spreading form or small upright.

Q: What is a "mixed border"? From the description I just read in a seed catalog, it sounds like you can mix annuals and perennials to get more flowers and color. Any tips? — Gloria

A: Traditionally, a mixed border is a large planting, usually along a wall or property line, that combines woody plants like shrubs and small trees, evergreens and, sometimes, perennials. A successful mixed border will be natural, beautiful, seasonal and designed to require minimum care.

It needs to be large enough, especially deep enough, to allow the shrubs to attain their full size and natural shape, usually a minimum of 20 feet.

Some plants should be repeated, in groups of three or more, to give it continuity. Evergreens and flowering shrubs are best for repetition.

The plantings should be staggered, with some forward, some in the midsection and some at the back, to give it depth and avoid a lined up, hedgelike look.

Groundcovers should be used to suppress weeds and reduce maintenance. And, finally, plants should be chosen to offer display in all seasons.

The term apparently has been commandeered by your plant catalog to describe something different, combining annuals and perennials within a bed. You can certainly do that, but it might be tricky. Perennials spread and often knit together with a couple of growing seasons, so it could be hard to find the space.

Annuals can be grown from seed or purchased as bedding plants. If you do decide to try mixing them in a flower border, I would use transplants instead of seeds. The exception to this would be growing a hard-to-find flower from seed. If you do use seeds to augment your flower border, then you need to decide whether to start them indoors or sow them in place. Sowing them in place will mean delayed bloom time, with blooms beginning midsummer through fall.

Q: I have brown patches in my lawn scattered across a fairly large area. I have no pets, and the spots are not brown in the summer, so I can't figure out what they are. They have increased from one small patch three years ago to a dozen now. Can you help? — John

A: It is likely one of two things, either a warm season perennial grass like zoysia or a warm season annual grass. If the patches are solidly brown, and have short, straight leaves, it may be zoysia, which grows by spreading rhizomes and would need to be dug out.

If it is more patchy, with small, irregular spots, and the leaves are frayed looking, it might be an annual grass. You can try treating them by applying a crabgrass control in the early spring, when the forsythia blooms. This will prevent the seeds that dropped from germinating.