Couples happier when they talk about money

Millennials might have one up on baby boomers.

According to TD Bank's second annual Love & Money Survey, couples of all ages are happier when they talk about money. Seventy-eight percent of couples who talk weekly about money say they are happy as opposed to 60 percent of couples who talk every few months and 50 percent who talk even less frequently.

But, it seems millennials are happier in their relationships and talk about money more often than older couples.

According to the survey, 62 percent of Americans talk about money with their partner at least once per week. But millennials communicated much more often than other couples.

Other findings:

Boomers were more likely to combine their funds (64 percent); and millennials were least likely (37 percent).

Millennials were more likely to keep all their funds in separate accounts (32 percent); that number was 27 percent for Gen Xers and 19 percent for baby boomers.