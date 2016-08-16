<p class="MsoNormal">Q: What is this on my maple leaves? It looks like paint, but it doesn't come off and it is all over all of the leaves. My maple is a baby one, only 3 feet tall, that I want to move out from under some shrubs and plant on the lawn. Now, I don't know if I should. — Mark</p><p class="MsoNormal">A: It's called black tar on maple and it affects a broad variety of maples, but not Japanese. Some years, when it is hot and humid over a long period of time, it can be severe.</p><p class="MsoNormal">Black tar is not fatal to the tree, but it looks pretty bad. The spores overwinter on leaves that drop to the ground, then splash up or blow onto new leaves in the late spring. Controlling it is a matter of cleaning up very well in the late summer and fall and disposing of the affected leaves by bagging them.</p><p class="MsoNormal">Given the hot, humid weather, and the fact that your tree is among shrubs (poor air circulation) and the leaves of a young tree being closer to the ground, you were a sitting duck for this infection. Just clean up and dispose of all leaves, move the tree in mid- to late October, water it in well and it should be fine.</p><p class="MsoNormal">Q: When you say that we should water during periods of drought, what does that mean exactly? I always thought that droughts were something that happens in California. I don't think I should wait for a drought to water my garden. Explain please. — Dana</p><p class="MsoNormal">A: I guess that does require some explanation. Maybe more than you bargained for, but here goes.</p><p class="MsoNormal">Drought is a relative term, its definition depending on the normal expected rainfall in a given locale. Here in the northern half of Illinois, we can reasonably expect rain to fall within every two-week period. So, when we go two weeks without any rain, we are considered to be entering a period of drought.</p><p class="MsoNormal">After two weeks, we begin to see stress on some plants and need to be concerned about newer plantings. It takes a year for a woody plant or a perennial to become established, so these plantings need attention during short periods without rain, even in fall.</p><p class="MsoNormal">If that period lasts longer than three weeks, we are in a drought. If it lasts longer than four weeks, it is an extended drought, and depending on the time of year, can cause loss in gardens and farm fields. When we enter a drought period of four weeks or more, we will see cracked soil, perennials that wilt and even die and stress to woody plants. Woody plants might begin to drop leaves, which is a mechanism to protect against more moisture loss.</p><p class="MsoNormal">Months without rain here (rare) are considered to be a severe drought and associated with major economic loss.</p><p class="MsoNormal">Now, there are also drought modifiers, if you will: conditions that make the drought more, or less, serious. One of those is temperature. On a hot day, plants pull more moisture from the ground, so heat will exacerbate the problem of dry soil.</p><p class="MsoNormal">Wind also will draw moisture from the ground, so spring droughts that occur during the windy season can be just as severe as a hot summer drought.</p><p class="MsoNormal">Another modifier, and perhaps the most important one, is the groundwater reserve. If we have had light rains and droughtlike conditions repeatedly over a season, the groundwater already is low and any drought will be more severe. If, on the other hand, we have had plentiful rain over the season, a two-week period without rain will not have much impact.</p><p class="MsoNormal">Knowing how to measure rain is very important to homeowners, and everyone should keep a rain gauge where it can be seen easily from a window, yet out in the open where it will not be blocked from collecting rain.</p><p class="MsoNormal">I takes at least a quarter-inch of rain to penetrate the soil to any useful degree, and most folks would be surprised to learn how few rains deliver this much water. But "gully washers" that deliver torrents of rain quickly can be wasteful when the water rushes down the sewer and doesn't soak into the ground. Pounding rain also compacts the soil, making it less permeable to lighter rains.</p><p class="MsoNormal">The best, most useful rains are those that happen slowly over a day or more, gently soaking into the soil and measuring an inch or more.</p>