Befriend these bugs

<p style="line-height: 1.7999999999999998; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;" dir="ltr">Insects in the garden can be surprising sometimes, especially if you have never seen a praying mantis crunching a beetle before, but they also can be quite

<p style="line-height: 1.7999999999999998; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;" dir="ltr">helpful with the pests that inhabit the same space.

<p style="line-height: 1.7999999999999998; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;" dir="ltr">

<p style="line-height: 1.7999999999999998; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;" dir="ltr">Yesterday in our Stonebrook Farm series, we introduced you to some of the pests that can wreak havoc on your garden and showed ways to rid them from your precious plants. Today, we discuss the good bugs — the ones that you want to welcome in!

<p style="line-height: 1.7999999999999998; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;" dir="ltr">

<p style="line-height: 1.7999999999999998; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;" dir="ltr"><strong>Lady bugs</strong>

<p style="line-height: 1.7999999999999998; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;" dir="ltr">Lady bugs, both adult and larvae are great for your garden. The larvae will make quick work of whiteflies and aphids. Plus, they stick around and help to pollinate as they eat.

<p style="line-height: 1.7999999999999998; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;" dir="ltr">

<p style="line-height: 1.7999999999999998; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;" dir="ltr"><strong>Praying Mantises</strong>

<p style="line-height: 1.7999999999999998; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;" dir="ltr">In the garden, they are always a welcome sight. They can be found in our area — the ones you may see are the Asian variety — but for better likelihood, buy them and introduce them to your garden.

<p style="line-height: 1.7999999999999998; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;" dir="ltr">

<p style="line-height: 1.7999999999999998; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;" dir="ltr">Just note that they aren't hardy if you plan on using any pesticides. They will move on if their food source is threatened, and then someone else will get the benefit of these wonderful pest hunters. They will seek out just about any pest that comes too close, as they can stay very still for long periods of time.

<p style="line-height: 1.7999999999999998; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;" dir="ltr">

<p style="line-height: 1.7999999999999998; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;" dir="ltr">Consider buying them for your garden next year: arbico-organics.com. They hatch from an "ooth," taking 3-6 month, so it's best to buy the ooths in the spring when their food source is plenty.

<p style="line-height: 1.7999999999999998; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;" dir="ltr">

<p style="line-height: 1.7999999999999998; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;" dir="ltr"><strong>Green Lacewings</strong>

<p style="line-height: 1.7999999999999998; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;" dir="ltr">Both in adult and immature stages, lacewings will not only help to rid the garden of aphids, but the honeydew the aphids produce as a by-product. They also take care of thrips and mites, which might sometimes invade your garden. Beautiful transparent wings are the trademark of this garden visitor. Purchase them at arbico-organics.com.

<p style="line-height: 1.7999999999999998; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;" dir="ltr">

<p style="line-height: 1.7999999999999998; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;" dir="ltr"><strong>Hoverfly</strong>

<p style="line-height: 1.7999999999999998; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;" dir="ltr">If you see this visitor in your garden — leave it be. The hoverfly looks like a bee with its striped abdomen, but is actually a fly. It only has two wings, whereas a bee has four. The adults help to pollinate, moving from flower to flower, but it's the larvae, which have a slug-like appearance, with similar coloring as the adult, which are the hungry ones. They have been known to seek out not only aphids, but other small caterpillars as well. A little fact about the larvae — one can consume up to 400 aphids in its life cycle.

<p style="line-height: 1.7999999999999998; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;" dir="ltr">

<p style="line-height: 1.7999999999999998; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;" dir="ltr">