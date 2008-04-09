Harvard Medical School Adviser: Electrocardiograms explained

Q: Once in a while, my heartbeat seems irregular, causing a fluttering sensation in my chest. I just called my doctor about it, and she scheduled me for an electrocardiogram. What happens during this test?

A: One of the most common tests for diagnosing heart disease, the electrocardiogram records the heart's electrical activity and yields valuable information about the health of the heart.

Having an electrocardiogram, sometimes called an ECG or EKG (after the German spelling), is simple, quick and painless. You lie on a bed, reclining chair or exam table with part or all of your chest exposed. A doctor, nurse or technician places small pads, called electrodes, on your chest, arms and legs. He or she then attaches wires from the ECG machine to each electrode. The electrodes capture the electrical signals produced by your heart as you rest quietly and breathe normally. The machine "translates" these signals into a series of squiggly lines on graph paper or a computer screen.

By analyzing these lines, or tracings, your doctor can check for the fluttering, irregular beats that you've been experiencing. An ECG can also help physicians:

* evaluate chest pain

* identify causes of dizziness, fainting or unexplained shortness of breath

* investigate a racing heart

* check the heart's electrical circuits

* diagnose a heart attack or find damage caused by a previous heart attack

* see whether a pacemaker or other implanted device is working properly

* detect pericarditis, an inflammation of the membrane around the heart.

Sometimes, an ECG is done as part of a routine physical exam, either to set a baseline against which future tests can be measured or to look for heart disease. As a general guideline, if you are middle-aged or elderly and have risk factors for a heart attack, such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol or diabetes, you should probably have the test every few years, even if you're feeling fine.

An electrocardiogram shows the heart's complete cycle of contraction and relaxation as a tracing with three parts: a P wave, a QRS complex and a T wave. Doctors analyze these three elements and their beat-to-beat patterns for signs of trouble. They also look for subtle differences in the shape, height or duration of different parts of the heart tracing. For example, an ST segment that fails to drop back to the baseline but hovers high over it is a key indicator of a serious heart attack. As you've noticed, heart symptoms often come and go. Some people have chest pain only when they exercise or are under stress. Others have palpitations every now and then for no obvious reason. That can make capturing evidence of erratic heartbeats and other intermittent symptoms during a two-minute ECG like finding a needle in a haystack. In such cases, the following variations on a standard ECG may help identify heart problems.

* Stress test. Some cardiovascular problems are easier to diagnose when the heart is working harder than usual, either naturally with exercise or with the help of a medicine that makes the heart beat faster and harder. By comparing the electrocardiogram before, during and after the stress, a doctor can detect narrowed coronary arteries or exercise-induced rhythm problems.

* Holter monitor. Doctors sometimes suggest wearing a Holter monitor. This pager-sized device amounts to a portable ECG machine that you wear on a belt or over your shoulder. It records the heart's electrical activity for 24 hours while you go about your daily activities and even while you sleep. Doctors later review data about your heart's activity from the monitor.

* Event recorder. These long-term recorders can be worn for days, weeks, months or even longer. Like Holter monitors, they record the electrical activity of every heartbeat. But instead of storing all this information, the device keeps only the most recent hour or so. When you experience symptoms such as fainting, dizziness or light-headedness, you push a button that freezes and stores the previous few minutes of the ECG. A physician can look at that data to diagnose the problem. A newer version of this device can be implanted under the skin and used for up to three years.

If your ECG pinpoints a heart problem, work with your doctor to develop a personalized treatment plan and stick to it. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States. But modern treatments and your preventive efforts will help make sure that the beat goes on.

