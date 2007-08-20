Antonio Young: Guys, think before you ink

You may regret it later

You flattered your high school sweetheart, Crystal, by getting her name tattooed on your right bicep.

Perhaps you were bold enough in college to get a tattoo of a multi-colored dragon breathing red-and-orange flames starting from your hand up to your shoulder.

Or maybe you were an "aspiring" rapper, and tattoos of a microphone, 9mm gun and stacks of $100 bills on your neck and upper back boosted your "thugged out" image.

But boy, has your life changed since then.

Your fianceé, Michelle, is annoyed by that little gesture you made for your old flame. You've been rejected for jobs in banking, insurance and other professions with conservative settings. Potential employers simply felt that your image is too bad for business.

If only you'd chosen more discreet body art -- or no tattoos at all.

A common feeling

You're not alone.

A recent Harris Interactive Poll reports that nearly half of all twentysomethings have tattoos. But about 17 percent of Americans regret their body art and are turning to laser tattoo removal.

The procedure can reduce the appearance of tattoos so they are no longer visible. However, it can take six to 12 sessions to erase all of the ink and can be uncomfortable or even painful as it creates small breaks in the skin. Some crusting or bleeding may occur in the area after laser tattoo removals. Small risks of scarring, infection and discoloration of the skin also exist.

Tips to consider

So before you hop into that tattoo artist's chair next week, consider these five tips:

* Keep the colors simple. A black tattoo or one with two or three colors is best. Bright neon or unusual colors are the hardest to get removed and may end up scarring your skin.

* Get a small tattoo. It will show off your individuality and creative side just as much as a tattoo across your entire back can, as well as be less painful and easier to hide under clothes or to remove.

* Remember it's harder to get tattoos on ankles, hands and fingers removed, according to online resource, www.sciencedaily.com.

* Show your mate love in another way besides getting a tattoo.

* Don't forget you won't always be buff. A tattoo may look great on a flexed muscle, but your body will not always retain the shape of your youth.

