Tips for safe swimming

As summer time outdoor activities begin, the Will County Health Department is reminding area residents about healthy swimming tips that can prevent recreational water illness.

Swimming in contaminated water can produce a wide range of skin, ear, eye, respiratory and neuralgic infections.

A recreational water illness can be spread by swimming in water tainted by chlorine-resistant bacteria typically found in poorly maintained pools. Runoff-related contamination can also cause illness among patrons using lake beaches.

Before you go swimming, be sure conditions of the water are safe, especially for those women who are pregnant, the elderly and persons who suffer from immunity-related illnesses. Some healthy swimming tips include showering before a swim and washing your hands.

The Will County Environmental Health Department collects samples from public swimming facilities and 14 beaches in the county every two weeks.

For more information about recreational water illness www.cdc.gov/healthyswimming.