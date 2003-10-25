Chocolate good for you?

By Todd Miller, D.M.D.

With Halloween upon us, many of you may be wondering which candy is least harmful to our children. We know that candy is bad for our children's health in more ways than one, but it's Halloween right? Our children will have several different kinds of candy to choose from and you probably want to know which one is the least harmful.

Scientists are starting to disprove some common myths about one of our favorite candies -- chocolate. For instance, it is not true that eating chocolate can cause acne or make it worse. Nor is chocolate the threat to healthy teeth that it was once thought to be. While chocolate does contain sugar, it also has properties that work against sugar's tendency to produce the oral bacteria that eventually leads to dental decay. Researchers at the Eastman Dental Center in Rochester, N.Y., have concluded that milk chocolate is one of the snack foods that is least likely to contribute to tooth decay, since it contains phosphate and other minerals. Chocolate also contains tannins which is a compound that helps prevent cavity-causing bacteria from sticking to the teeth and gums. Chocolate also has a low resting pH level, which means it helps make the acid level in the mouth low. In fact, the Academy of General Dentistry reports that research has shown that eating chocolate has actually suppressed cavity development.

A large part of chocolate's allure, of course, lies in the taste -- a deliciously rich concoction that satisfies the most intense craving. But several chemical reactions are also at work. For one thing, chocolate stimulates the secretion of endorphins, producing a pleasurable sensation similar to the "runner's high" a jogger feels after running several miles. Chocolate also contains a neurotransmitter, serotonin, that acts as an anti-depressant. Other substances, such as theobromine and phenylethylamine, have a stimulating effect.

While chocolate may not be the most healthy snack around, it does contain a number of nutrients. Chocolate is high in potassium, magnesium, copper, zinc, and iron. It also provides us with several vitamins -- including B1, B2, D, and E. Chocolate also contains up to four times the anti-oxidants found in green tea.

Chocolate has also been found to contain flavonoids that have two positive effects. First, the antioxidants block arterial damage caused by free radicals. These unstable molecules (free radicals) may damage the arterial walls by blocking the artery wall lining. The second indicates, that chocolate inhibits platelet aggregation which could lead to a heart attack or stroke. There have also been studies indicating that cocoa flavonoids relax the blood vessel and inhibit an enzyme that causes inflammation. There has also been research showing that although it may be high in saturated fat, it doesn't seem to affect the cholesterol levels the same as other saturated fats.

Wow! With all the benefits chocolate has, is it bad for us? While chocolate may do all these wonderful things, it is still filled with empty calories, and people still need to brush their teeth after eating foods high in sugar. For this Halloween and Halloweens to come, try to limit the candy your children have, and maybe help them choose chocolate over the other candies.