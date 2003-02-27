Taking control

Jamie Friend is a â€œspontaneous mutation,â€? a â€œMarfâ€? and sheâ€™ll tell you so with laughter and a smile.

Inside, however, this Bradleyan is literally coming apart; her connective tissues are weakening because of Marfan syndrome. The lungs, eyes, heart, blood vessels of the 200,000 people in the United States with this disease are affected in a variety of ways.

While a single abnormal gene inherited from one parent causes Marfan syndrome, one-quarter of all cases are a result of a spontaneous mutation.

Thatâ€™s what happened to Jamie. Diagnosed at the age of two, and choosing to ignore the illness from age 18 to 34, Jamie now wants to teach others about this disorder through public lectures.

â€œEarly diagnosis will give you a better outcome,â€? said Jamie. â€œI want to help at least one person be diagnosed sooner.â€?

EARLY YEARS

At the age of two, Jamieâ€™s mother noticed that her daughter was having trouble seeing. â€œI was holding books up close to my face to read,â€? said Jamie.

A physician check showed that the lenses in Jamieâ€™s eyes were dislocated, or floating freely.

At that time, in the 1960s, dislocated lenses was a hallmark sign of Marfan syndrome. Thatâ€™s what Jamie was diagnosed with. However, little information about the condition was available then. Doctors thought that Marfan was a disorder of the bones and muscles caused by a child growing too fast.

â€œI remember that the doctors told my mom that I â€˜wouldnâ€™t be retarded,â€™â€? said Jamie. Little did physicians know then that the most serious problems associated with Marfan involve the cardiovascular system. The aorta, which carries oxygen-rich blood to the body, often becomes weak and tears.

Jamie was sent home with her mom. Later, with the help of contact lenses, Jamie could see clearly, but her inner lenses still floated freely. The result was countless migraines throughout her childhood.

Another sign of Marfan syndrome is flat feet and scoliosis. Flat-footed, Jamie was fitted with orthotic forms for her shoes; diagnosed with scoliosis, Jamieâ€™s spinal curvature was monitored.

By age 13, the lens in Jamieâ€™s left eye bumped against the retina and tore it. Two surgeries ensued, leaving her able to see only images and light in that eye.

Like most Marfs, Jamie is tall and thin. With this comes long fingers, feet, lungs, narrow sinus drainage tubes, leading to chronic sinus infections, and narrow jaws, which necessitated the removal of several teeth.

â€œBy the age of 18, I was so sick of seeing doctors,â€? said Jamie. She recalled monthly and weekly visits to specialists in Chicago, getting up at 5 a.m. for the car rides and then getting â€œpoked and prodded. I told myself, Ã”I quit.â€™â€? Thatâ€™s when she stopped seeing doctors and monitoring her health.

However, the gift of a computer in 1997 changed her mind.

QUESTIONING WHY

â€œI always wondered why this all happened to me,â€? said Jamie.

In 1997, when she was 34, Jamie logged onto the Internet on a home computer. â€œThe first thing I looked up was Marfan. I read everything. It was like finding the motherlode,â€™â€? she said with a laugh. She became part of an Internet support groups and connected with a woman her age in New York who also has Marfan. They are now best friends.

One particular Web page made Jamie rethink monitoring her health. â€œThis site said Marfan is a Ã”fatalâ€™ disorder, that the heart is affected. I thought, Ã”Iâ€™m still here. I wonder why?â€™â€?

With a little convincing from her on-line friends, Jamie saw a local cardiologist and asked for an echocardiogram, an ultrasound to see heart chambers and valves. Thanks to the Internet, Jamie was armed with background information on symptoms and tests she should undergo. â€œAn ultrasound will show the aortic root,â€? said Jamie. A stressed aortic valve can cause the aortic root, the part connecting the aorta to the heart, to expand. During heartbeats, blood can leak back into the heart. Besides the backward flow of blood, the aorta widens and a tear in the middle wall can develop.

The local echocardiogram showed that Jamieâ€™s aortic root severely exceeded the normal size. She immediately went to a special Marfan clinic at Columbia Michael Reese Hospital in Chicago.

On April 21, 1988, Jamie underwent open heart surgery at Michael Reese to replace her aortic valve with a human donor valve. It was important for Jamie to receive care from a cardiologist who has handled the tissues of Marfan patients. â€œThe tissues with Marfan patients are thin,â€? she said. â€œItâ€™s like working with wet tissue paper.â€?

Merely six hours after surgery, Jamie had her chest opened again. Blood was leaking from her heart into the pericardium, the sac that surrounds the heart. In time, Jamie healed and even counseled another female Marfan patient who needed a valve replacement.

â€œWe were best friends,â€? said Jamie. â€œI remember saying to her before her surgery, Ã”Everything will be fine.â€™ â€œ Unfortunately, her friend died from complications during surgery.

â€œI had started taking control of things in my life, and her death tore me up. I asked myself again, Ã”Why did I make it and not her?â€™ I had to learn that it was not my fault.â€?

LIFE TURNED

UPSIDE-DOWN

For 17 years, Jamie worked full-time in University Park. She was at work when a second heart issue occurred.

During her lunch break on Jan. 15, 2001 Jamie was walking to her car in the company parking lot. Sudden tightness moved across her chest.

â€œI sat in my car for a minute, sweating and all I could think of was Ã”dissection, dissection,â€™â€? Jamie said.

Previously, Jamie learned that the aorta has three layers. When a patient has an enlarged aortic root, chances are the aorta also can suffer a tear in the middle layer. Usually, that tear quickly spreads the whole length of the aorta, allowing blood to re-enter the aorta while the heart beats. Sometimes, the tear will move outward, causing internal bleeding.

Co-workers helped Jamie call an ambulance and she struggled to explain to EMTs what Marfan syndrome and a dissection are.

â€œI told them not to pump (push) on my chest, but to just get my blood pressure down,â€? Jamie said. Pushing on the chest can cause the aorta to rupture, causing death. This has happened to many Marfan patients in emergency situations.

â€œThere are still problems (pertaining to education about Marfan) in the medical community,â€? noted Dr. Barbara Burton, a geneticist with the Marfan clinic at Childrenâ€™s Memorial Hospital, Chicago. â€œAnd there is a need for more education in the general public.

â€œThe most important thing is to get patients diagnosed early, make sure physicians are aware of their diagnosis and that their condition is monitored carefully,â€? Dr. Burton said. â€œIt is when patients are not aware of their diagnosis, and they have chest pains, that they are not understood or taken seriously. Many Marfan patients are young and their chest pains are not taken seriously. Symptoms are often misdiagnosed as heartburn.â€?

A CT scan at an Olympia Fields hospital showed that Jamieâ€™s aorta had dissected from her subclavian (arm area) to her renal arteries, which lead to the kidneys.

From St. James Hospital and Health Centers in Olympia Fields, Jamie was flown by helicopter to Loyola University Medical Center, Maywood. On May 15, 2001 she underwent her third open heart surgery. Before surgery she was warned that she could wake up paralyzed, because disrupted blood flow to the lower abdomen can cause the loss of feeling or use of the legs. Without surgery, however, Jamieâ€™s aorta would have ruptured in a short period of time.

Jamie woke with the upper part of her descending aorta reconstructed with Gortex membrane. The lower portion was too delicate to reconstruct at the time.

Physicians were right, however. When Jamie woke, she could feel her legs, but not move them. Blood flow to the legs was â€œcompromisedâ€? during surgery, Jamie said. It took one year to learn to walk again. Today, she still uses braces for support.

Because her lower descending aorta is still dissected, Jamie cannot lift anything over 15 pounds which could cause the aorta to tear. She also is restricted from heavy abdominal exercises.

Now Jamie faces another Marfan health issue: A dural ectasia (cyst-like growth) has formed on the lower portion of her spine.

The dura is a membrane inside the spinal column that holds cerebral spinal fluid. The dura is made up of connective tissue and consequently in Marfans it can get stretched out, forming a pouch. As time goes by, the pouch grows, wearing the bone away from the spine. The side effect for Jamie is lower back and leg pain.

Her future is unknown when it comes to her health, Jamie said. Faithfully, she does physical therapy exercises at home, she sees an eye doctor once a year and undergoes a yearly MRI to view her descending aorta,

â€œWhat damage is done is done,â€? said Jamie. â€œAll we can do now is repair it.

MOVING FORWARD

Jamie has vowed to speak to others about Marfan syndrome, the signs, when to seek medical help and how patients with Marfan should be treated.

â€œPatients with Marfan should have an echocardiogram done early in life,â€? Jamie said.

Taking beta blockers that control blood pressure should be started early on, too. These medications help keep the aorta from separating due to routine stress.

Jamie has seen children and adults in our area who have â€œlong faces or fingers,â€? she said. â€œI wonder if they could have Marfan. I want to say something to the kidsâ€™ parents, but I donâ€™t know how to approach it.â€?

Because of this, she would like to speak to school coaches, teachers, parents and pediatricians about the signs of Marfan and necessary testing.

Sheâ€™d also like to speak with emergency medical technicians, nurses and cardiologists about addressing chest pain in patients with Marfan.

Jamie is a volunteer for the Northern Illinois National Marfan Foundation Chapter, she attends their annual Walk-a-thons, and in July she will attend and volunteer for the National Marfan Foundation Conference in Oak Brook.

To contact Jamie, call her at 939-7656.