Small parts, big improvement

Signs of rheumatoid arthritis in the hands are clear: Fingers bent in unusual directions and swollen joints. Many people with the disease find daily tasks such as turning door knobs difficult. Pain involved with the joint swelling can be incapacitating.

Dr. David Dalsimer, hand and microvascular surgeon with Orthopedic Associates of Kankakee, is bringing relief to this pain, and is straightening fingers to restore their function.

He is one of only a handful of surgeons across the country, and the first surgeon in the Chicago area, replacing select finger joints with the Ascension Orthopedics brand MCP and PIP PyroCarbon Total Joint Prostheses.

"The results are fascinating," said Dalsimer, who has implanted 10 PyroCarbon joints locally in the last six months. "No wear on the joints is being seen."

Ascension two-piece artificial finger joints are available for the replacement of two distinct joints: MCP joints (the joint at the base of the thumb, and joints where fingers join the palm) and PIP joints (the second finger joint). This is the first two-component total joint replacement to receive Food and Drug Administration approval. The MCP joint replacements were FDA approved in November 2001. The PIP joints received FDA approval just eight months ago.

Dalsimer began implanting the PyroCarbon Total Joint systems years ago on an experimental basis when he was in fellowship training, which he received at Christine M. Kleinert Institute for Hand and Microsurgery in Louisville, Ky. This is where historic hand-transplants have been completed.

ORIGINAL

JOINT IMPLANTS

Single-piece silicone rubber joints were used before the PyroCarbon joint replacements came on the scene. Silicone joints initially were used nearly 40 years ago, Dalsimer said. But, they've shown negative side effects over time because they are bulkier, and take up up most of the knuckle.

Since many implant recipients were young rheumatoid patients, in time, their joints wore out. The silicone eventually "dries out," and breaks, Dalsimer said.

Another serious side effect is "silicon synovitis." A substance called synovial fluid lubricates joints. With silicon synovitis, a person's body reacts to silicon eroded from the artificial joint, causing pain, swelling and loss of function in the joint area. Basically, the body sees the silicone as a foreign body and attacks it. Synovitis can occur three months, or several years, after an implant is surgically inserted.

Other finger joint replacements are available from different companies. Some are silicone strengthened with metal tips and mesh, others have metal components with a plastic liner, much like a knee joint replacement.

PYROCARBON IMPLANTS

PyroCarbon joints do not require the use of bone cement to hold them in place. They are made of a specialized carbon which is more like diamond than pencil lead. PyroCarbon is similar to bone, minimizing bone loss and allowing bone to adhere better.

Visually, the PyroCarbon joint consists of ball-shaped and cup-shaped pieces that form a joint and move against each other. Stems from each are implanted into the shafts of the finger bones.

Microsurgeons such as Dalsimer then reconstruct soft tissues including muscles, tendons and ligaments around the joint to make it stable.

ARE YOU A CANDIDATE?

Before surgery, consultation with Dalsimer is required. X-rays are taken of the hand to determine implant sizes needed.

The PyroCarbon implant should not be used in patients who have:

l thin or weak bones or other bone problems;

l an infection in the joint;

l finger or hand muscles or tendons that do not work and cannot be repaired;

l other hand or wrist implants that block insertion or motion of the new joint;

l bones that have not fully developed;

l poor healing of cuts or other skin problems;

l problems with numbness or tingling in the hands or fingers.

EXCITING FUTURE

"We are very excited about this (PyroCarbon joint replacement) being offered here," said Therese Cardosi, director of the Greater Illinois Chapter of the Arthritis Foundation, Kankakee branch.

In America, 2.1 million people have rheumatoid arthritis. If diagnosed early, medications can help stop joint swelling and damage, and relieve pain.

Then again, there are people who lived with rheumatoid for years without medication.

In late-stage rheumatoid arthritis, fingers become severely deformed. Muscles and tendons on one side of the joint may overpower those on the other side, pulling the bones out of alignment.

"This new surgery is a great way to correct those deformities," said Cardosi. "Rheumatoid arthritis puts your life on hold. You can't use your hands for everyday things, such as getting dinner ready or opening a door. This (joint replacement surgery) will help give these people new life again."

"Too many people are suffering, living in pain with arthritis," Dalsimer said.

"They can have movement again and be self-sufficient. Arthritis will be taken away in the joint where the replacement is done."

For more information on rheumatoid arthritis, contact the Arthritis Foundation in Kankakee at 937-2461.