Laser use eases angina

"Laser ready."

Just two words and nine quick thumping sounds later, a hole slightly larger than a sewing needle was drilled into the heart of a 50-plus-year-old man.

He was the second patient to receive a new laser treatment called Transmyocardial Revascularization (TMR) at Riverside Medical Center. This form of treatment was implemented there in March.

The procedure, through a series of tiny holes into the heart, improves blood flow to the muscle and reduces the severity of angina, which is pain felt in the chest, neck, jaw, back, shoulders or arms when the heart muscle does not receive enough oxygen. Pain can be mild to disabling. The American Heart Association estimates 13.7 million people suffer from angina or heart attack.

Philip Alexander, M.D. performed the surgery with the assistance of Mark Lubienski, M.D., Chief Cardiovascular Surgeon with the Rush-Riverside Heart Center.

There are several surgical and non-surgical options available to patients with coronary artery disease -- including heart bypass surgery, angioplasty, stent placement, and treatment with medications. Sometimes, however, conventional treatments do not resolve the problem and angina continues. That is where TMR can help, according to CardioGenesis, the maker of the TMR 2000 Holmium: YAG Laser System.

In clinical trials, 76 percent of the patients having TMR felt improvement in angina versus those who used medications alone.

Alexander's patient was in need of bypasses (five to be exact) but several areas of the heart, in need of oxygen-rich blood, but were not passable.

"As the laser goes in, the heart wall seals itself off," said Dr. Lubienski. "Studies show that angiogenesis takes place, or the creation of new blood vessels." This formation of new vessels takes two to three months.

New blood vessels mean an increased blood supply and more oxygen to the heart muscle.

That results in less chest pain, giving the patient more freedom and a better quality of life.

Shortness of breath and chest pain haunted this patient prior to surgery. Dr. Alexander placed 41 channels, in a circular pattern, approximately one centimeter apart into the back and bottom of his heart.

First, medical professionals must wear special goggles to protect their eyes from the laser beam.

Using a handheld device with a suction cup on the end, Alexander attached the suction cup to the arrested heart (the patient was on a heart-lung machine).

With the slide of his right forefinger down the device, a laser beam was sent with short bursts of energy deeper into the heart wall.

TMR can be done on a beating heart, by making a small incision between the ribs near the heart, or on an arrested heart during coronary artery bypass surgery.

The procedure was FDA approved in 1999 to place channels in the lower two-thirds of the left ventricle, the main pumping chamber of the heart that sends oxygen-rich blood to the body.

TMR takes about 90 minutes and a four- to seven-day hospitalization afterward.

There are risks with TMR, including disrupting the normal rhythm of the heart during or after the procedure, or causing stroke or heart attack. That's why it is important to discuss this option with your physician.

Benefits of TMR include greater physical stamina, less pain medication, fewer hospitalizations for pain and improved blood circulation.

"TMR is a treatment for angina and is not a cure, therefore healthy lifestyle decisions remain crucial," Lubienski added.