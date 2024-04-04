Are prepackaged meal kits worth it?

Recently, I received a code from a friend to try a popular meal kit service. The code gave me a free three-meal box for my family of four. The meal service provides a meat main course and two vegetables or starches for each meal.

Of course I was up for three free meals! I’d never tried a meal kit before, and of course my money-saving self wondered if it would actually save money over shopping at the grocery store.

The meal kit’s website was easy and enjoyable to use. I chose three meals that our family would enjoy. Each meal came with two side dishes. I was not able to mix and match side dishes – for example, a pork chop meal also came with potatoes and Brussels sprouts.

A few days later, a cardboard cooler arrived with the meals’ ingredients inside, packed on ice. Each meal was wrapped individually in a bag with its corresponding ingredients. Each meal also came with a large recipe card with each step in the meal’s preparation outlined, both with photographs and a time estimate on how long it would take to prepare.

I liked that the kits’ detailed instructions made it easy to prepare the main dish and the two sides simultaneously. It included time estimates for preheating the oven, how long it would take to cook each side, and even instructions to re-use pans for multiple ingredients.

All of the ingredients were fresh. Meats were not frozen, and the produce was extremely fresh and blemish-free too. The number and kind of vegetables and portions provided were perfect for our family of four with zero leftovers. (In fact, my teenagers would have eaten more food had it been available.)

So what didn’t I like about the meal kits? Honestly – the price. While I got my three-meal kit free from a “share a box with a friend” promotion by the meal kit service, the actual price of the three-meal kit for four is about $120.00. I realize that ordering a meal kit is always going to cost more than going to the grocery store and purchasing the same ingredients, but as I prepared each dish, I was mentally running down the costs and prices of what each ingredient would cost.

Could I make the pork chop dinner for less than $40.00? Of course. At my local supermarket the same week, pork chops were $1.99 per pound, a five-pound bag of potatoes was $1.99, and two bags of Brussels sprouts were $2.99 each. The kit also included some green onions, apples, and seasoning packets, which I estimate would have cost another $5.

I believe I could recreate the same dish for my family for $16.95 and not $40.00, while having plenty of potatoes left over for a subsequent meal. Certainly, there is value in having recipes prepared for you to simplify the entire cooking process. Having fresh ingredients delivered to your door versus having to go the store and shop also has value. I just don’t know that it is worth paying more than double the price of purchasing the same ingredients myself.

Certainly, if money is not the primary concern when purchasing meals for your family or household, meal kit services like these provide healthy, complete meals with thorough instructions on how to cook them. There’s a fair amount of cooking instruction provided, which is good for people who are either stuck in a meal-planning rut or new to cooking in general.

I can see this being a great gift for young adults starting out on their own, or people going through a life event (new baby at home, caregiving for a loved one) where pre-planned meals and ingredients delivered would be an incredibly welcome benefit.

The good news is that if you’re curious about using a meal kit service, you can likely score a great deal on your first set of meals, either via a promotional code online or from a share-with-a-friend offer like the one I enjoyed. If the price was significantly lower, I would consider keeping the service.